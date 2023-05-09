BOZEMAN — In a dramatic finish, Cavan Visser won the divisional championship Monday in a two-hole playoff at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course.
The sophomore bested defending state champion Ari Nicholas, of Seeley-Swan, to lead Manhattan Christian to the team title. The Eagles finished 14 strokes ahead of Seeley-Swan with a 255.
Christian’s girls, led by the effort of Lindsay Cook, also won the team championship with a score of 271. Cook finished as the tournament runner up.
“Awesome team effort,” Eagles head coach Tom Hubers said. “Really proud of all the kids.”
Visser began the day with a birdie on his first hole and was 4 over par going into the seventh hole en route to wrapping up the front 9 with a 6 over par 42.
“It wasn’t a terrible score,” Hubers said. “I know he expects more of himself and he was a little bit disappointed in that but then he goes out on the back nine and shoots a 40. Just a gritty performance for him.”
That 40 was enough to force a playoff with Nicholas after they each finished with an 82. Hubers noted Visser had a double bogey on 17 and then made a 15-to-20-foot par on 18 to force the playoff.
The duo each two-putt on the first hole of the playoff, which forced a second playoff on 17, a short par 3.
“Ari teed off first and he put it in the water, and then Cavan just put it right in the middle of the green and two-putted for the victory,” Hubers explained. “Real proud of Cavan for just pushing through some adversity, some ups and some downs today, and coming out with the victory for the individual title.”
Carter VanDyken placed fourth for the Eagles with an 83 after losing a scorecard playoff to Preston Roberts of Gardiner. Both were just one stroke back from being in the playoff for first.
“Just a gritty performance from him too,” said Hubers. “I think he’s got the possibility to even go lower than that. He’s just a steady golfer and excited to see what state holds.”
Caleb Anderson placed seventh for Christian with a 90, while Isaac Hoekema rounded out the team with a 117 to place 49th.
The Eagles’ girls had three golfers place in the top 10 in a bounce back performance after some struggles in the regular season finale in Three Forks on Thursday.
“The girls really struggled last week in Three Forks, and it was really good to see them bounce back and come away with the victory,” said Hubers. “I know Lone Peak maybe didn’t play their best golf today and we only beat them by seven strokes, but I was proud of our girls for the numbers they put up.”
Christian finished seven strokes ahead of Lone Peak and Cook led the way with an 85. Hubers believed it was her career best round.
“That was really exciting for her,” he said. “She was pretty excited.”
Fort Benton’s Casha Corder, the defending state champion, won the tournament with an 81, while Cate Leydig, of Lone Peak, was third with and 85.
The Eagles’ Grace Aamot was fifth with a 90 and Jocee Ruffatto was 10th with a 96. The team was rounded out Haley Sander, who carded a 109.
The State C tournament will be held May 16-17 at Anaconda Hills Golf Course in Great Falls.
“Looking forward to state,” said Hubers. “I think it will be a pretty tight race in both boys and girls. We’re going to have to show up and play good golf.”