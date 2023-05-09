BOZEMAN — In a dramatic finish, Cavan Visser won the divisional championship Monday in a two-hole playoff at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course.

The sophomore bested defending state champion Ari Nicholas, of Seeley-Swan, to lead Manhattan Christian to the team title. The Eagles finished 14 strokes ahead of Seeley-Swan with a 255.

Cavan Visser

Manhattan Christian’s Cavan Visser tees off on hole No. 4 Monday during the Western C Divisional at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course.
Lindsay Cook

Manhattan Christian’s Lindsay Cook putts on hole No. 15 Monday during the Western C Divisional at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course.

