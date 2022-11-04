...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are
expected.
* WHERE...Southwestern Montana along and south of Interstate 90, and
Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and
cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around
or damaged by the wind.
For the fifth time in as many years, Manhattan Christian has reached the divisional championship match.
The defending Class C champions returned to the tournament finale Friday by sweeping Twin Bridges in the undefeated semifinal of the Western C Divisional. The Eagles notched a 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 win in the Memorial Event Center.
Christian (20-1), which clinched a berth to next week’s state tournament in Bozeman, will play the winner of the consolation match Saturday afternoon.
“We struggled again from the service line,” Eagles head coach Hanna VanDyk said. “Our setters moved the ball around well and defense really stepped up tonight.”
The Eagles made up for their 12 service errors with an aggressive attack that included a match-high 18 kills from Katelyn Van Kirk. The junior outside hitter also had 11 digs and an ace.
Middle hitter Miranda Wyatt chipped in with 10 kills and 2.5 blocks, while setter Jadyn VanDyken dished out 20 assists and had three aces.
Manhattan Christian def. Twin Bridges 25-21, 25-22, 25-16.
TWIN BRIDGES (16-4) - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (20-1) - Kills: 44 (Katelyn Van Kirk 18, Miranda Wyatt 10). Digs: 51 (Jacie Burley 12, Alexis DeVries 11, Van Kirk 11). Blocks: 4.5 (Wyatt 2.5). Aces: 6 (Jadyn VanDyken 3). Assists: 36 (VanDyken 20, Burley 16).