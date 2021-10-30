CHURCHILL — Heading into the season Manhattan Christian set three primary goals. They checked one of those off the list Saturday afternoon in the Memorial Event Center.
After cruising to 25-13 and 25-15 wins in the first two sets, Christian hung on in the third, 25-23, to sweep White Sulphur Springs in the District 12C championship match. It’s the third consecutive year the Eagles have won the district title and they swept all four of their opponents over the weekend en route to crown.
“We got the first goal down, we got two more to go,” Christian head coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “It’s so cool for these girls to be part of such a successful program that they can just set that goal and they work so hard for it in practice every day. That’s what you want to do is take that district title.”
Christian won the state championship in 2019, but was forced to settle for a runner up finish a year ago after entering state unbeaten.
That disappointment has fueled this year’s team, which is riding a 15-match winning streak.
“We’re really going for the win this year,” Hope Kenney, who is one of the team’s two seniors, said. “We have a different mentality about it this year just working as a team instead of individuals, and it’s really been a great year for that.”
The Eagles also swept White Sulphur Springs in Friday’s undefeated semifinal, but all three sets were close. That was not the case to begin the championship match.
Christian (17-2) led by as many as 15 in the first set en route to victory, and then quickly broke open the second set on the strength of a six-point service run by Kiersten Van Kirk.
“The girls played so well, especially those first two sets,” said Van Dyk. “They came out and played clean volleyball, they executed well, and our passing was a lot better. It’s amazing when we’re in system what these girls can do.”
The Eagles jumped out to another early lead in the third set, but White Sulphur Springs rallied to tie the score at 10 following three consecutive aces by Rio Kawata. While Christian never trailed, it was tight the rest of the way.
A kill by the Hornets’ Cabry Taylor knotted the score at 23, but Christian capped the match on a dump by Van Kirk, who doubles as a setter and outside hitter, and then an ace by Ava Bellach.
Kiersten Van Kirk finished with 11 kills and dished out 17 assists, while sister Katelyn tallied a match-high 12 kills and had 10 digs.
The Eagles also received strong net play from Miranda Wyatt, Kenney and Bellach, and Van Dyk credited libero Alexis DeVries and Kenney for keeping the offense in system as the duo combined for 18 digs.
“There’s just a lot of contributors to this team and they need it to be successful. They pass well and when they pass well we’re in system and we can really run a solid offense and be able to move the ball around too,” she said. “Kiersten, Katelyn, Miranda — I feel like everybody had great moments at the net.”
Christian enters the Western C Divisional, which will also be held in the Memorial Event Center, as 12C’s No. 1 seed and will play a first round match at 11 a.m. Thursday. With a victory, the team would play again at 5:30 p.m.
“Really excited, really thankful that we’re here again,” said Kenney. “Hoping to win next week too. We have a lot to work on, but it’ll be really good.”
Manhattan Christian def. White Sulphur Springs 25-13, 25-15, 25-22.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - Stats not provided
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (17-2) - Kills: 41 (Katelyn Van Kirk 12, Katelyn Van Kirk 11). Digs: 44 (Ka. Van Kirk 10, Alexis DeVries 9, Hope Kenney 9). Blocks: 2 (no leader). Aces: 10 (4 with 2). Assists: 38 (Jadyn Van Dyken 20, Ki. Van Kirk 17).