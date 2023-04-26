Manhattan Christian competed in its second golf meet of the season Tuesday and was greeted with pleasant and sunny conditions at the Columbus Invitational. That resulted in a much-improved performance as the boys and girls swept the team titles.
The boys finished with a score of 247 to easily out distance Big Timber (270), while the girls were eight strokes better than Lone Peak, 264-272.
“Big time improvement from last week in Livingston. That was really the first time that our kids had been outside or played any holes, and yeah, there were some higher holes last week in Livingston than we were expecting,” Eagles head coach Tom Hubers said. “I think some of the kids were a little disappointed, but it was good to see them bounce back this week after we had our first outdoor practice at Cottonwood yesterday.”
Cavan Visser and Carter VanDyken finished first and second for the boys with scores of 76 and 80, respectively.
“Cavan shooting a 76 is huge for his confidence and just so he knows what he’s capable of if he focuses on the right things and just takes it one shot at a time,” said Hubers. “Carter’s just steady. If he can shoot low 80’s, maybe upper 70’s, that’d be great.”
Caleb Anderson tied for sixth with Park City’s Isaac Bedway after carding a 91. The event was scored as a Class C tournament, meaning only three players were needed to score as a team.
On the girls’ side, Christian’s Grace Aamot place second with an 85. It was a 16-stroke improvement from the season opener.
“Grace obviously improved from last week’s score,” noted Hubers. “A 15, 16 shot difference from last week in Livingston, so that’s good.”
Aamot was just one stroke behind Lone Peak’s Cate Leydig, while the Eagles’ Jocee Ruffatto and Lindsay Cook were third and fourth with scores of 89 and 90. Haley Sander round out Christian with a 112 to place 14th.
“Lindsay had a personal best today, I believe, with a 90 as did Jocee,” said Hubers. “So those were good things.”
The Eagles return to action Friday with a tournament in Ennis.
“Very pleased with how everybody played, and it was a lot of fun,” said Hubers. “It’s nice when you can actually golf in golf weather in short sleeve shirts and feel comfortable instead of being bundled in jackets and stocking caps and hand warmers.”
Editor’s note: Manhattan and Three Forks did not complete in Columbus but are expected to participate in Ennis.