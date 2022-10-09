Katelyn VanKirk

Junior outside hitter Katelyn VanKirk hits the ball over the block of a pair of Twin Bridges defenders Thursday.

 Dan Chesnet

CHURCHILL — In a showdown of unbeaten teams, Manhattan Christian emerged victorious Thursday.

The Eagles scored the first three points of the match to set the tone early, and then swept Twin Bridges 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 in a District 12C clash.

Alexis DeVries

Senior libero Alexis DeVries passes the ball Thursday for Manhattan Christian in the Memorial Event Center.
Jadyn VanDyken

Senior setter Jadyn VanDyken passes the ball Thursday for Manhattan Christian in the Memorial Event Center.

