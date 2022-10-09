CHURCHILL — In a showdown of unbeaten teams, Manhattan Christian emerged victorious Thursday.
The Eagles scored the first three points of the match to set the tone early, and then swept Twin Bridges 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 in a District 12C clash.
The teams had met in the championship match of the Manhattan Christian Invitational Oct. 1 (it did not count in the standings) and the Falcons won the first set before losing the match. But it was a slightly different looking squad in the rematch.
“Their starting middle, one of their middles, I guess I don’t know if she was starting, was out so they had to have a different rotation,” Christian head coach Hanna VanDyk noted. “So that was kind of in our favor when they had to scramble and create something new.”
Christian jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first set following three consecutive kills from Katelyn Van Kirk. The junior outside hitter finished with 13 kills and 12 digs.
The Eagles mixed things up offensively throughout the match, which led to quick starts, including a 9-2 lead to begin the second set.
“We worked the ball around really well, so we weren’t hitting right into a block because we were always going into the same spot, so moving the ball around was really helpful,” said VanDyk.
Miranda Wyatt, a junior middle blocker, tallied seven kills, while Jacie Burley contributed eight. By night’s end, Christian had tallied 40 kills.
“Jacie hit well today, Reese (Nieuwenhuis) hit well today, Miranda — it was a pretty much great offensive full team effort,” said VanDyk. “So it was good see.”
VanDyk also noted the effort from the service line where the Eagles recorded eight aces.
“We served a lot better,” she said. “Defensive intensity was a lot better. Alexis (DeVries) was great in the back row tonight for us. I think was actually a game changer was just how hard they worked on defense.”
DeVries finished with 14 digs, while Jadyn VanDyken and Ava Bellach combined for 11.
Saturday, the Eagles competed without Van Kirk (she was on a college visit) in a non-conference match against Choteau. After Christian won the first set 25-12, the Bulldogs rallied to win the next three 25-21, 25-21, 25-21.
VanDyk knew it would be a challenging contest for her team without Van Kirk, an All-State outside hitter.
“We’ll have a different rotation, so that’s going to be good to see how well we adjust to a little bit of adversity and a little change,” she said after the Twin Bridges match. “But we’re in a great spot. We’re hitting well, our team is playing really well together with a cohesion so I like where we’re at.”
Wyatt led the Eagles with a season-high 11 kills and 3.5 blocks, while Bellach chipped in with eight kills and nine digs and DeVries had 23 digs.
The Eagles (10-1, 7-0 District 12C) are back in action Oct. 14 at West Yellowstone.
Manhattan Christian def. Twin Bridges 25-16, 25-13, 25-15.
TWIN BRIDGES (9-1) - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10-0) - Kills: 40 (Katelyn Van Kirk 13, Jacie Burley 8). Digs: 45 (Alexis DeVries 14, Van Kirk 12). Blocks: 2 (Miranda Wyatt 1). Aces: 8 (Reese Nieuwenhuis 3). Assists: 28 (Burley 12, Jadyn VanDyken 10).
Choteau def. Manhattan Christian 12-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21.
CHOTEAU - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10-1) - Kills: 36 (Miranda Wyatt 11, Ava Bellach 8). Digs: 94 (Alexis DeVries 23, Jadyn VanDyken 19). Blocks: 8 (Wyatt 3.5). Aces: 10 (VanDyken 4). Assists: 29 (VanDyken 16, Jacie Burley 13).