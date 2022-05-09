Manhattan Christian’s golf teams cruised to victory Monday at the Western C Divisional in Shelby.
The girls boasted the individual winner in Grace Aamot and carded team score of 282 at Marias Valley Golf Course and Country Club. All four of the team’s players finished in the top 10.
The boys, led by a runner up finish from Cavan Visser, won with a score of 261. Three of the team’s four players placed in the top 10.
“Heading into state next week we’re pretty pleased with these results and looking forward to it,” Eagles co-head coach Tom Hubers said.
Christian’s girls are the four-time defending Class C champion, while the boys have won the past three state titles.
Hubers credited his players for persevering in cold and windy conditions.
“It didn’t get very warm, but the kids battled and played really well,” he said.
Aamot won the tournament by four strokes after carding an 85. Fort Benton’s Casha Corder was second with an 89.
“She had a really, really good round and just had a couple bad holes that brought her score up to 85, which is still really good,” said Hubers. “Encouraging for her to shoot that number and also know that there’s potential there to go lower at state too.”
Tori Cook was fourth with a 98, while Natalie Walhof was sixth (99) and Lindsay Cook seventh (100).
“Grace has kind of been our leader and then Tori and Natalie have been right there in second and third,” said Hubers. “So it will be interesting to see next week; we’re optimistic and looking forward to it.”
Seeley-Swan’s Ari Nicholas won the boys’ title, but Visser was just two strokes back with an 83.
“He played a solid round and same deal (as Aamot),” said Hubers. “Just had one or two holes that kind of tripped him up, but otherwise played really solid.”
Logan Leep was fourth with an 86, while Carter VanDyken was ninth with a 92. The Eagles were rounded out by Cody Hager, who was 13th with a 96.
“He (Leep) can be in the mix too for state,” said Hubers. “He played well and he played solid all year too, so looking for big things from him and Cavan and then either Cody or Carter to come in with our third score.”
The state tournament will be held May 18-19 in Sidney.