Three Forks’ Madelyn Tesoro, left, and Manhattan Christian’s Grace Aamot battle for a loose ball Tuesday in the Memorial Event Center.

 Dan Chesnet

CHURCHILL — Three days after rallying to beat White Sulphur Springs in its season opener, Manhattan Christian displayed early season improvement Tuesday.

The Eagles ran the floor better, shared the ball and led wire-to-wire in a 50-28 non-conference victory against Three Forks in the Memorial Event Center.

Three Forks’ Tanya Hauer, left, and Manhattan Christian’s Miranda Wyatt battle for a rebound Tuesday in the Memorial Event Center.
Kylie Rowan

Three Forks’ Kylie Rowan drives toward the basket as Manhattan Christian’s Brook Leep defends Tuesday in the Memorial Event Center.

