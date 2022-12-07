CHURCHILL — Three days after rallying to beat White Sulphur Springs in its season opener, Manhattan Christian displayed early season improvement Tuesday.
The Eagles ran the floor better, shared the ball and led wire-to-wire in a 50-28 non-conference victory against Three Forks in the Memorial Event Center.
“I was proud of the girls for fixing a few things from the first game,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “Obviously, game two, we still got plenty to work on, but their effort was great.”
It was the first game of the season for Three Forks, which struggled offensively. The Wolves shot just 15.4% from the field and committed 14 turnovers.
“I’m glad we have a spot of what we need to work on now,” first-year Three Forks head coach Lacy Noble said.
The Eagles displayed their ability to run the floor midway through the first quarter when Sam Veltkamp scored on a fast break, and then Bella Triemstra buried a 3 to give Christian a 6-0 lead.
Christian led 8-5 heading into the second quarter and often beat the Wolves in transition for easy buckets.
“We got up and down the floor a little bit better,” said Bellach. “Our conditioning’s still got a ways to go, but when you have that short a bench early season that’s the way it goes. It won’t take long to get them where they need to be.”
For the second straight game Christian competed with just seven players. But the team will get a boost with the return of Katelyn Van Kirk, who will have completed her 10 practices, for Friday’s game against Townsend.
After Tanya Hauser trimmed the deficit to 8-7 early in the second quarter for Three Forks, the Eagles countered with a 16-0 run to take control of the contest. Ava Bellach and Triemstra each scored five points on the run.
“They scored a ton on putbacks because we couldn’t get them boxed out. They ran the floor way more than we did,” said Noble. “That’s going to hurt any team when you get out-ran a whole game and we couldn’t adjust and get girls down the floor.”
The Wolves’ outside shots weren’t falling with the exception of Hauser. The sophomore guard buried four 3’s in the contest en route to tallying a game-high 18 points.
“She’s going to have to produce that every night and think she will. She’s completely capable of it,” said Noble. “She’s smart offensively and she’s going to pass when she needs to pass, and she’s going to create things. She’s going to create a lot of things for other girls on the team.”
Ava Bellach recorded a double-double after tallying 17 points and 13 boards, while Triemstra finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Triemstra shot 3 of 5 from behind the arc and 50% from the field.
“(Triemstra) didn’t shoot it real well the other night and then she made a few tonight, which is good to see,” said coach Bellach. “She caught it ready and she was open.”
Ava Bellach buried a pair of 3’s in the third quarter, the last of which gave the Eagles a 38-15 lead, and had three in the game. Miranda Wyatt, a 6-3 post, added a bucket in the frame and finished with 10 rebounds.
“Miranda, after being out of it for a year, in two games you can see already the progress that she’s making,” coach Bellach said. “And that size and that length, that’s a problem for opposing teams both offensively and defensively, and she’s just gonna keep getting better as we go.”
The Eagles host Townsend and Whitehall this weekend, as part of the Manhattan Bank Tip Off Tournament. Three Forks travels to Shelby for a tournament and plays Belt and Fairfield.
Manhattan Christian 50, Three Forks 28
Three Forks 5 5 8 10 - 28
Christian 8 20 10 12 - 50
THREE FORKS (0-1) - Tanya Hauser 6 2-6 18, Bella Jones 1 0-1 2, Kylee Reichman 0 1-2 1, Madlyn Tesoro 0 0-0 0, Brianna Warren 0 0-0 0, Brielle Davis 1 0-0 3, Eva Parker 1 0-0 2, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0, Kylie Rowan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3-9 28.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (2-0) - Sam Veltkamp 2 2-2 6, Bella Triemstra 6 1-2 16, Ava Bellach 5 4-4 17, Grace Aamot 1 2-6 5, Miranda Wyatt 3 0-0 6, Hadley Bradford 0 0-0 0, Brook Leep 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-14 50.
3-point goals: TF 5 (Hauser 4, Reichman 1), MC 7 (Triemstra 3, Bellach 3, Aamot 1).