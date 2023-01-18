Sam Veltkamp

Manhattan Christian’s Sam Veltkamp dribbles the ball into the paint on a fast break Tuesday night against Ennis in the Memorial Event Center.

 Dan Chesnet

CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian’s 10-game winning streak came to an abrupt end Tuesday in the Memorial Event Center.

The Eagles, who are ranked fourth in Class C, were held to a season low 14 points in the first half en route to a 54-49 District 12C defeat to Ennis. It’s the team’s first loss of the season.

Bella Triemstra

Manhattan Christian’s Bella Triemstra dribbles the ball Tuesday in the Memorial Event Center.

