CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian’s 10-game winning streak came to an abrupt end Tuesday in the Memorial Event Center.
The Eagles, who are ranked fourth in Class C, were held to a season low 14 points in the first half en route to a 54-49 District 12C defeat to Ennis. It’s the team’s first loss of the season.
“We were a little flat to start, but credit to Ennis, they came ready to play and with a good plan,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said. “They were physical and put us on our heels on both ends.”
The Mustangs led nearly wire-to-wire after Marisa Snider buried a pair of 3-pointers to begin the game. The freshman guard connected on four 3’s in the first half en route to scoring a game-high 16 points.
Christian led just once, 8-7, on a bucket by Bella Triemstra. But the Mustangs closed out the first quarter on a 7-0 run.
Snider buried a 3 early in the second quarter for a 19-9 lead and then added another to make it 26-13. Ennis took a 16 point lead, 30-14, into halftime after closing out the half on a 9-1 run.
Christian outscored the Mustangs 35-24 in the second half, but was unable to regain the lead.
“I was proud of the second half effort and some adjustments we made,” said Bellach. “Really what it came down to is they were the tougher, more aggressive team. They got the loose balls and we didn’t.”
Despite a clear size advantage, the Eagles were outrebounded by Ennis 44-42 and shot just 29% from the field. Ava Bellach, who leads the team in scoring, was limited to six points after shooting 2 of 15 from the field.
Triemstra led Christian with 16 points and five rebounds, while Grace Aamot had 13 points.
Megan Knack nearly finished with a double-double for the Mustangs, 15 points and nine rebounds, and Marlyssa Ledgerwood had 11 points.
“We’ll regroup and be ready to play them again in a couple of weeks in Ennis,” said coach Bellach. “Plenty of growth to do between now and then for us and some good competitive games coming up, so we’ll do what we can and use these experiences to be better. Hats off to Ennis and coach (Jordan) Overstreet.”
The Eagles (10-1, 5-1 District 12C) return to action Thursday hosting Lima in a league game. Then they’ll travel to Manhattan Friday for a non-conference contest.