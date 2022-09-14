MANHATTAN — In the first and third sets Tuesday Manhattan Christian fell behind midway through and then had to rally late to win the games.
While not the most desirable way to earn a victory, the defending Class C champions managed to get it done in a 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 non-conference victory against Manhattan.
“This is something that we had known we’d struggle with (and) that we have been struggling with all season is just keeping composure and not getting complacent,” Eagles head coach Hanna VanDyk said. “This is such a talented group of girls that sometimes they just get into a rhythm, but then errors bite us in the butt, and that happened today.”
Christian (4-0) committed 19 attack and 14 service errors, but managed shine when needed most. The Eagles rallied from a 22-20 deficit to win the first set and were down 21-16 in the third before winning.
“We missed too many serves today, it was not good. But they served and made it and hit when we needed it,” said VanDyk. “Manhattan’s a great team. They blocked very well, they were picking up everything, so we had to work hard.”
The Tigers had their share of errors, which proved costly down the stretch in the first and third sets.
“We had 13 hit errors, so (we talked about) being able to put the ball away and just finishing games out,” Manhattan head coach Dinah Sime said.
The Tigers (1-2) rallied from a six-point deficit in the first set to take the late lead. But back-to-back kills by Ava Bellach and Katelyn Van Kirk tied the set at 22 and then Christian scored three of the next four points.
With three Eagles standing at over 6-feet, and another at 5-10, it’s one of the tallest front lines Manhattan will see this season. But the Tigers managed to tally eight blocks, led by six from Andi Day Douma.
“We did a very good job blocking and missed a couple of them, so blocking’s definitely a thing on our radar,” said Sime. “But we are very strong at that, so I think that’s going to be an easy fix for us to get them next time.”
Christian led throughout in the second set en route to victory and then rallied in the third led by the serving of Jacie Burley. The junior had three aces during an eight point service run as the Eagles rallied form a five-point deficit to take a 24-21 lead.
“She has really stepped up this season,” said VanDyk. “She’s going from being on the bench a lot last year to playing the whole six (rotations). She’s working hard defensively, she brings a lot to the service line, and she brought us home.”
Burley finished with five of the team’s nine aces, while Bellach and Van Kirk each tallied a match-high 11 kills.
While the Eagles finished with 35 kills, Sime was pleased with her team’s defensive effort.
“Our right sides did a good job playing defense, especially when Katelyn was in the front row,” she said. “Couple things to fix, but for the most part super proud of how they played.”
Douma and Emma Kabalin combined for nine kills and 23 digs, while Esther Halverson had four aces.
Christian is back in action with home matches against Lone Peak and Fort Benton Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Manhattan hosts Jefferson Thursday and Gardiner Saturday.
Manhattan Christian def. Manhattan 25-23, 25-18, 25-22.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (4-0) - Kills: 35 (Ava Bellach 11, Katelyn VanKirk 11). Digs: 45 (Alexis DVries 14, VanKirk 10). Blocks: 2.5 (Miranda Wyatt 1, VanKirk 1). Aces: 9 (Jacie Burley 5). Assists: 33 (Burley 17, Jadyn VanDyken 16).
MANHATTAN (1-2) - Kills: 12 (Andi Day Douma 5, Emma Kabalin 4). Digs: 41 (Douma 15). Blocks: 8 (Douma 6). Aces: 12 (Esther Halverson 4). Assists: 12 (Camdyn Holgate 12).