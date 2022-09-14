MANHATTAN — In the first and third sets Tuesday Manhattan Christian fell behind midway through and then had to rally late to win the games.

While not the most desirable way to earn a victory, the defending Class C champions managed to get it done in a 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 non-conference victory against Manhattan.

Camdyn Holgate

Manhattan’s sophomore Camdyn Holgate sets the ball Tuesday night during a non-conference match against Manhattan Christian.
Miranda Wyatt

Manhattan Christian’s Miranda Wyatt attacks the ball Tuesday night during a non-conference match against Manhattan.

Tags

Recommended for you