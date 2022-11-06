CHURCHILL — After accepting the divisional championship trophy from Manhattan Christian Athletic Director Layne Glaus Saturday afternoon in the Memorial Event Center, senior Alexis DeVries turned to her teammates and raised it high above her head.
Manhattan Christian’s volleyball team has won plenty of trophies over the past several years, including the most coveted piece of hardware twice at the state tournament. Thus, celebrating a championship win never gets old even if Saturday’s wasn’t the ultimate goal.
The Eagles, who are the defending Class C champion, have their sight set on winning a third state title in four years next week in Bozeman. Still, winning the Western C Divisional means a lot to the team.
“It’s a really big deal for a bunch of schools. I think we need to take it more that it’s a big deal too,” said DeVries. “We’re always just so used to winning, but I think that this year our team has been so good together and have been wanting to get this far and make it to state. So I think it’s a really big deal that we’ve been doing this great and we got that divisional trophy.”
Christian (21-1) punched its ticket to state Friday with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 victory against Twin Bridges in the undefeated semifinal. The teams met again in the championship and the Eagles won 25-17, 25-15, 25-15.
While Twin Bridges earned a berth to state for the first time in 16 years, Christian is returning for a fifth consecutive season after winning its fourth straight divisional crown.
“There’s great teams that are here and they fought really hard,” Eagles head coach Hanna VanDyk said. “I told the girls not to take anything for granted because everybody wants it and sometimes more than we do even. It’s the first time some schools have done it and we’ve done it almost too many times.”
Christian will play Roy-Winifred in a first round match at state at 2 p.m. Thursday. With a victory, the Eagles will play again in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m.
VanDyk and her players are well aware that they have a target on their back heading into the tournament.
“Defending champs, everybody wants to beat (us). Nobody ever roots for Manhattan Christian besides Manhattan Christian fans,” VanDyk said. “You just work on making each other better, work on accepting your role … and just be ready for your opportunity to come.”
Twin Bridges (17-5) had defeated Ennis 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-8 in the consolation match, and then had to face a well-rested Eagles squad in the championship. While all three sets were close early, Christian gradually pulled away en route to victory.
“We came in, we knew that they were going to be tough,” said VanDyk. “You come off of the game that you just won to get to state and you just play with a lot more energy and drive. We knew that they’d be coming in ready and so we struggled a little bit to get into our groove, but stepped up and did a good job.”
It didn’t take long for the Eagles to settle into the contest and took control in the first set after Reese Nieuwenhuis broke a 7-all tie with a kill. Christian never trailed in the second set and then just briefly to start the third.
It was the fourth time in two weeks the teams had played each other — Christian also defeated the Falcons twice during the district tournament — and the Eagles were not about to get caught looking ahead to state with a divisional title on the line.
“I think it (beating Twin Bridges) builds our confidence, but we also know that they’re wanting to come out and come at us harder, trying to win more because we beat them so many times,” said DeVries. “But we work harder when we play them again.”
Katelyn Van Kirk led the Eagles offensively with a match-high 13 kills and three digs. Miranda Wyatt finished with seven kills, while Jacie Burley had five.
“Miranda’s been doing great in the middle. I think she gives us another option. Reese hit .500 from the middle,” noted VanDyk. “Katelyn hit really well … so the girls stepped up and they hit really well, and we just have so many offensive weapons.”
VanDyk also praised the team’s passing in the back row where Ava Bellach and Burley combined for 17 digs. The team finished with 33 digs and their defense shined throughout the tournament.
“I think our defense did pretty good because we played against a bunch of good hitters and good blockers, so we’d always have to cover,” said DeVries. “I think our last game probably we could have done a little bit better, but I think yesterday our defense looked really good.”
Van Kirk tallied 18 kills and 11 digs in the semifinal victory, while Wyatt had 10 kills and 2.5 blocks. Three Eagles reached double figures in digs, including Burley and DeVries, who had 12 and 11, respectively.
Manhattan Chrisitan def. Twin Bridges 25-17, 25-15, 25-15.
TWIN BRIDGES (17-5) - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (21-1) - Kills: 35 (Katelyn Van Kirk 13, Miranda Wyatt 7). Digs: 33 (Jacie Burley 9, Ava Bellach 8). Blocks: 8 (Wyatt 6). Aces: 7 (Bellach 4). Assists: 31 (Jadyn VanDyken 15, Burley 14).