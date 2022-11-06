CHURCHILL — After accepting the divisional championship trophy from Manhattan Christian Athletic Director Layne Glaus Saturday afternoon in the Memorial Event Center, senior Alexis DeVries turned to her teammates and raised it high above her head.

Manhattan Christian’s volleyball team has won plenty of trophies over the past several years, including the most coveted piece of hardware twice at the state tournament. Thus, celebrating a championship win never gets old even if Saturday’s wasn’t the ultimate goal.

Western C Trophy

Manhattan Christian seniors Alexis DeVries (0) and Ava Bellach (2) present the Western C Divisional championship trophy to their teammates after defeating Twin Bridges Saturday.
Ava Bellach

Manhattan Christian senior Ava Bellach hits the ball through the block of Twin Bridges’ Ruby Waller (7) Saturday during the Western C Divisional championship match.
Reese Nieuwenhuis

Manhattan Christian senior Reese Nieuwenhuis makes a dig Saturday during the Western C Divisional championship match against Twin Bridges.

