Manhattan Christian

Manhattan Christian's volleyball team went unbeaten over the weekend en route to winning the season-opening Choteau Invitational.

 Photo by Kenny Van Kirk

The two-time defending state Class C champions picked up where they left off a year ago by winning the season-opening Choteau Invitational over the weekend.

Manhattan Christian posted a 13-0 record en route to winning the annual tournament. It’s the first time the team has ever won the two-day event.

