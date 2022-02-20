...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected at times through this
afternoon and evening:
Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less at times.
Frontal passage with winds of 20 knots or greater around 2100 UTC.
Flash freeze this evening.
Until 1230 AM MST Monday.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches at lower elevation, with 6 to 12 inches in the mountains
and over mountain passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme conditions are
expected for newborn livestock.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Initially wet road surfaces could flash
freeze as an Arctic cold front moves across the region during the
day today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Manhattan Christian's Grace Aamot, left, dribbles the ball as Twin Bridges' Allie Dale defends Saturday in the District 12C championship game.
When Manhattan Christian traveled to Twin Bridges in late January for a league contest, it didn’t got well. Ranked No. 1 in Class C at the time, the Eagles had their 12-game winning streak snapped in a 34-point defeat.
The teams met again Saturday in the District 12C Tournament championship game in Butte, and Christian avenged its lone loss of the season. Led by Katelyn Van Kirk and Ava Bellach, who combined for 32 points and 18 rebounds, the Eagles posted a 56-39 win in the Maroon Activities Center.
“Really proud of the girls tonight,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “We had to change the way we like to play a little bit and they did a great job of executing. They believed in themselves and each other and in the plan, and it was just a great team victory.”
The Eagles (20-1) won their second consecutive district championship and will play Charlo in a first round game at the Western C Divisional at 11 a.m. Thursday in Frenchtown.
In the regular season loss to the Falcons, Christian competed without Van Kirk. The 6-foot-1 sophomore sat out the game due to an ankle injury, but played a huge factor throughout the district tournament.
Van Kirk followed up a 25-point effort in Friday’s semifinal victory against Ennis by scoring a game-high 17 points and grabbing nine boards against Twin Bridges.
After failing to score against Ennis, Ava Bellach bounced back to tally 15 points and nine rebounds, while Natalie Walhof also reached double figures with 11 points.
“We had every girl step up and do their job and that just shows the mark of a champion,” coach Bellach said. “These girls have that championship level of experience to rely on from their other teams and sports. You can’t replace that in games like this.”
Allie Dale and Kyle Pancost finished with 16 and 11 points, respectively, for Twin Bridges.
Manhattan Christian 56, Twin Bridges 39
Twin Bridges 10 4 16 9 - 39
Christian 11 13 16 16 - 56
TWIN BRIDGES (16-5) - E Meek 0 0-0 0, R Waller 1 2-2 4, L Stockett 1 1-3 3, E Konen 1 2-4 4, A Janzen 0 0-0 0, A Dale 6 1-2 16, K Dale 0 1-3 1, K Pancost 4 3-5 11. Totals: 13 10-19 39.