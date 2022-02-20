When Manhattan Christian traveled to Twin Bridges in late January for a league contest, it didn’t got well. Ranked No. 1 in Class C at the time, the Eagles had their 12-game winning streak snapped in a 34-point defeat.

The teams met again Saturday in the District 12C Tournament championship game in Butte, and Christian avenged its lone loss of the season. Led by Katelyn Van Kirk and Ava Bellach, who combined for 32 points and 18 rebounds, the Eagles posted a 56-39 win in the Maroon Activities Center.

“Really proud of the girls tonight,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “We had to change the way we like to play a little bit and they did a great job of executing. They believed in themselves and each other and in the plan, and it was just a great team victory.”

The Eagles (20-1) won their second consecutive district championship and will play Charlo in a first round game at the Western C Divisional at 11 a.m. Thursday in Frenchtown.

In the regular season loss to the Falcons, Christian competed without Van Kirk. The 6-foot-1 sophomore sat out the game due to an ankle injury, but played a huge factor throughout the district tournament.

Van Kirk followed up a 25-point effort in Friday’s semifinal victory against Ennis by scoring a game-high 17 points and grabbing nine boards against Twin Bridges.

After failing to score against Ennis, Ava Bellach bounced back to tally 15 points and nine rebounds, while Natalie Walhof also reached double figures with 11 points.

“We had every girl step up and do their job and that just shows the mark of a champion,” coach Bellach said. “These girls have that championship level of experience to rely on from their other teams and sports. You can’t replace that in games like this.”

Allie Dale and Kyle Pancost finished with 16 and 11 points, respectively, for Twin Bridges.

Manhattan Christian 56, Twin Bridges 39

Twin Bridges            10   4   16    9  -  39

Christian                   11  13  16  16  -  56

TWIN BRIDGES (16-5) - E Meek 0 0-0 0, R Waller 1 2-2 4, L Stockett 1 1-3 3, E Konen 1 2-4 4, A Janzen 0 0-0 0, A Dale 6 1-2 16, K Dale 0 1-3 1, K Pancost 4 3-5 11. Totals: 13 10-19 39.

MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (20-1) - Alexis DeVries 1 12- 3, Jadyn VanDyken 1 2-2 4, Dana Lerum 0 1-2 1, Katelyn Van Kirk 5 7-11 17, Ava Bellach 5 2-2 15, Grace Aamot 2 0-1 5, Natalie Walhof 4 1-2 11, Reese Nieuwenhis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 1812-27 56.

3-point goals: TB 3 (A. Dale 3), MC 6 (Bellach 3, Walhof 2, Aamot 1).

