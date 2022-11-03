...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Southwestern Montana along and south of Interstate 90, and
Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and
cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
Manhattan Christian outside hitter Katelyn Van Kirk attacks the ball Thursday during a first round match against Seeley-Swan at the Western C Divisional.
CHURCHILL — By no means was it Manhattan Christian’s best performance. But after losing the first set of a second round match Thursday at the Western C Divisional, the defending state champions rallied to win the next three.
Christian overcame its own mistakes to defeat Ennis 21-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13. The victory followed a 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 first round sweep of Seeley-Swan earlier in the day.
“Ennis did play well. They served us really well,” Eagles head coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “But I would say our defense stepped up and played well. We adjusted our defense some and they did a good job on those adjustments.”
Christian (19-1) advanced to the undefeated semifinal and will play Twin Bridges at 7 p.m. Friday in the Memorial Event Center. The Eagles beat Twin Bridges twice at last week’s district tournament.
“They’re a great team. They have a lot of offensive weapons. Their defense picks up a lot of stuff, so we have to come ready to go,” said VanDyk. “It’s tough, we’re not serve-receiving great, but hopefully we adjust and have a good night’s rest and come back ready to play tomorrow.”
Christian struggled in serve-receive throughout the match against Ennis, and it cost them in the first set. The Mustangs tied the set at 8-all on back-to-back aces by Addison Oliver and then controlled the action from there while capitalizing on 10 serve-receive (and three service) errors.
But Christian bounced back in the second set and closed it out with a 12-0 run sparked by a kill from Miranda Wyatt. The Eagles also pulled away down the stretch in the third set and capped the fourth with another 12-0 run that featured a pair of aces by Katelyn Van Kirk and two kills from Reese Nieuwenhuis.
Van Kirk finished with 14 kills in the match, while Ava Bellach and Nieuwenhuis each had six.
VanDyk credited her team’s ability to adjust in leading the team to victory.
“I think it is good for these girls to see that when they struggle in one aspect that if they come together in another aspect they can still see success,” she said. “So I was happy with how that worked out.”
Against Seeley-Swan, the Eagles controlled all three sets, which included closing out the first with a 12-2 run, the second with a 16-3 run, and breaking open the third with an eight-point service run by Van Kirk.
Van Kirk finished with 16 kills and a pair of aces, while Wyatt had nine kills and a block.
Western C Divisional
(at Memorial Event Center)
Thursday’s results
Twin Bridges def. Superior 25-19, 25-12, 25-13.
Drummond def. Lone Peak 25-23, 25-14, 25-8.
Ennis def. Charlo 21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-23.
Manhattan Christian def. Seeley-Swan 25-11, 25-10, 25-13.