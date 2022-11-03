CHURCHILL — By no means was it Manhattan Christian’s best performance. But after losing the first set of a second round match Thursday at the Western C Divisional, the defending state champions rallied to win the next three.

Christian overcame its own mistakes to defeat Ennis 21-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13. The victory followed a 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 first round sweep of Seeley-Swan earlier in the day.

Alexis DeVries

Manhattan Christian senior Alexis DeVries passes the ball out of serve-receive Thursday during a first round match against Seeley-Swan at the Western C Divisional.

