After nearly 20 years as an educator, Jeff Bellach has decided to make a career change. Manhattan Christian’s athletic director, physical education teacher and basketball coach is stepping away to take a job in the private sector.
Bellach made his decision public May 30 with a social media post.
“It’s one of those things where you either float the river or the river floats you, and it’s just that time in my life where God kind of led me to make some changes,” Bellach said during a phone call with the Belgrade News.
Bellach has been hired by Game One, which provides apparel, uniforms and equipment for teams and fans in schools, clubs and organizations. He’ll will work in team sales, equipment sales and uniforms.
“It’s exciting because I get to continue the relationships I’ve built with coaches and AD’s all over the state, administrators and stuff like that, and some college level stuff too,” Bellach said. “But it’s also kind of bittersweet to walk away from something I put a lot of time into and sacrificed a lot of time.”
Bellach was a hall of fame basketball player at Montana Tech and then became a highly successful basketball coach at Three Forks and then Manhattan Christian. He’s guided numerous teams to state and won it all in 2018 while coaching the boys team at Manhattan Christian.
Bellach was hired as Manhattan Christian’s athletic director in 2020 when Liz Flikkema retired, and took over the reins during the spring sports season. He credits Flikkema and former Three Forks athletic director Mike Sauvageau for being great role models.
“I got to learn from two of the best in that regard as far as Liz and Sauv go as far as AD’s,” Bellach said. “I thought it would be something that I’d like to do for a long time, but it turns out it just really wasn’t. I think I did a pretty good job at it because I had two great teachers in those two.”
Bellach found a perfect fit with Game One.
“Obviously, probably be better wage and benefits than I’ve had, which is not why I got into teaching and coaching,” said Bellach. “It’s definitely something that played a little bit in the part of my decision to do something different.”
The long days and huge time commitment of being an athletic director also played a factor. Bellach’s son, Caleb, plays basketball at Montana Tech and he was unable to attend many of those games in person due to his responsibilities at the school.
“You don’t get that time back,” Bellach said.
Bellach also noted a shift in the public’s attitude toward education and the overall environment of athletic administration. It’s changed, he said, particularly since Covid.
“Some of the things that I thought I would enjoy, the joy just wasn’t there anymore,” he said.
While Bellach is stepping away the teaching part of things, he plans to remain as the head coach of the girls basketball team. The Eagles have qualified for state in three of his four seasons at the helm, including a fourth place finish in 2021, and finished with a 23-4 record this past season.
“I still hope to coach the girls. Our numbers are really down. I don’t know how many we’ll have out next year. We only have a small group of eighth graders,” said Bellach. “That’s a little bit discouraging, but we had low numbers this year and we had a pretty successful year.”
Bellach’s daughter, Ava, will be a senior for the team in 2022-23. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he plans to step away after she graduates.
“I love coaching. I still love the challenge of getting a group to work together on the basketball court. I hope to be able to do that a bit longer,” Bellach said. “I have some nieces and nephews coming up too. I don’t know what my role will be, but I still try to be involved in what they’re doing and stuff like that.”
In addition to coaching boys and girls basketball at Manhattan Christian, Bellach also served as co-head coach for the school’s golf program, which has won nine state titles over the past five years.
Bellach stepped away from golf after becoming athletic director. At the time he was also coaching the boys and girls basketball teams.
“I am very grateful for the opportunities I had here at Manhattan Christian and I am also thankful for all of the coaches, volunteers, and staff that I was fortunate to work with here over the years,” said Bellach.