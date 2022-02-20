Jefferson’s Trent McMaster hit the ground hard after missing a shot in the paint and taking a lot of contact.
No foul was called, though, so Manhattan’s Evan Douma grabbed the ball and raced to the other end for a layup. Before anyone could catch their breath, the same thing happened on the next possession: a Jefferson miss, followed by Douma getting a point-blank bucket in transition.
The pressure was relentless on both ends of the floor from Manhattan, as the Tigers defeated Jefferson 52-40 to capture the District 5B championship Saturday at the Belgrade Special Events Center. Manhattan led by as many as 17, and Douma led the team in scoring with 14 points. Jadon Pierce (11 points) and Markus Fenno (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Tigers.
Manhattan will now move on to the Class B divisional tournament March 2-5 in Billings.
This also marks back-to-back district titles for Manhattan, following last year’s team that fell in the Class B state championship game to Lodge Grass 64-47.
“All these guys were part of the team last year, and some of them played and some are getting their chance (this year),” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “They stepped up and just grinded it out.”
Manhattan (16-5) won its third game in as many days off the strength of its defense — harassing inbounds passers, creating steal opportunities and diving for nearly every loose ball. In total, Manhattan forced 11 turnovers in the game.
“Our mindset all year has just been defense,” Kragt said. “Let’s just work our butts off and stick to our defensive game plan, try to hold these teams down and let the offense take care of itself.”
Douma and Pierce led the charge Saturday, as has been the case all season for the Tigers. Kragt refers to the duo as Manhattan’s premier “lockdown defenders.”
“We let them go at the best two offensive guys (on the other team) every single game,” Kragt said. “And then we try to bring them help as a team. They just work their butts off on both ends of the floor every time.”
The Tigers needed that effort, especially as Jefferson fought back in the second quarter. McMaster — Jefferson’s best offensive player Saturday — even gave the Panthers a short-lived 18-17 lead midway through the frame on a reverse layup. McMaster led Jefferson with a game-high 18 points.
Douma — who scored 11 of his points before halftime — and the Tigers responded, though, taking a 24-20 lead into the break.
Manhattan didn’t let up in the second half, and it wasn’t just Douma and Pierce getting it done. Callin Fenno hit a pair of contested midrange jumpers. Wyatt Jones and Markus Fenno both got some shots to fall after a tough first half. Even Corban Johnson hit a deep 3 at the buzzer to end the third quarter.
The concerted effort led to a double-digit lead for the Tigers and eventually the win. Kragt said it was good to see his team play unselfish basketball down the stretch.
“Our mindset all year has been ‘team,’” Kragt said. “Let’s just get after it and play together as a team, work the ball (around) and see what happens.”
Manhattan will next take that same mindset into the Class B divisional tournament in two weeks, where the Tigers will be one of the top seeds. It’ll be one of the necessary steps in order to potentially make another deep run in the Class B state tournament.
“Our division’s tough,” Kragt said. “Our division is the best division in Class B once again, same as it was last year. So we’re just going to take it one game at a time and see what happens.”
Manhattan 52, Jefferson 40
Manhattan 14 10 15 13 - 52
Jefferson 7 13 7 13 - 40
MANHATTAN (16-5) - Jadon Pierce 4 0-0 11, Evan Douma 6 1-3 14, Corban Johnson 2 1-2 4, Wyatt Jones 3 1-2 7, Markus Fenno 5 0-0 10, Callin Fenno 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 3-7 52.
JEFFERSON - Tyler Harrington 0 4-6 4, Tent McMaster 5 6-6 18, Luke Eckman 3 0-0 8, Jake Genger 4 0-1 8, Wade Rykal 0 2-2 2, Tom Meyer 0 0-0 0, Zach Zody 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 12-15 40.
3-point goals: Man 5 (Pierce 3, Douma 1, Johnson 1), Jeff 4 (McMaster 2, Eckman 2).