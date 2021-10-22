While it didn’t result in a victory Thursday, Manhattan continued to gain steam heading into next week’s district tournament.
The Tigers took the first set on the road against Jefferson, but lost in four in a District 5B match. The Panthers rallied for a 24-26, 25-15, 25-18, 25-15 victory.
“It was an awesome match,” Manhattan interim head coach Dinah Sime said. “We came out of the gate strong and took the first set from them. But unfortunately unforced errors on our part and not finishing caught up with us. So we ended up losing in four. But so many good things happened.”
Manhattan tallied 13 blocks in the contest led by Andi Day Douma and Teresa Bannan, who combined for nine. Douma also led the team with 10 kills.
“Andi Douma did an amazing job blocking, along with Teresa Bannan. We shut down some big hitters for a while,” said Sime. “But then because of our own errors we didn’t capitalize when we needed too.”
Oliviah Westervelt finished with eight kills, while Franci St. Cyr and Adele Didriksen had 23 and 17 digs, respectively.
“Franci St. Cyr kept our defense alive with some awesome digs,” said Sime. “She was reading their hitters perfectly and setting herself up to dig anything they threw at her.”
Manhattan wrapped up the regular season with a 9-6 record (6-4 District 5B) and will have the No. 3 seed at the District 5B Tournament. The two-day event begins Oct. 28 in Manhattan.
Three Forks rallies for senior night victory
Down 2-1 in the match Thursday night, Three Forks rallied to beat Big Timber on senior-parent night in its home finale.
The Wolves posted a 27-25, 20-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9 District 5B victory.
“We are super proud of the fight our kids showed tonight. Senior night is always an emotional night, so pulling off the win shows what we are capable of when tackle the adversity that arises in a match head on,” Three Forks head coach Shann Mack said. “We used every one on our roster at some point. So it was literally a total team effort.”
Natalie Pestel led the offense with a team-high 13 kills and nine digs. Addison Pestel added eight kills and 21 digs, while Macie Jensen had a team-high 25 digs.
Three Forks (5-7 3-6 District 5B) wraps up the regular season with a conference match at Whitehall Friday.
Jefferson def. Manhattan 24-26, 25-15, 25-18, 25-15.
MANHATTAN (9-6) - Kills: 27 (Andi Douma 10, Oliviah Westervelt 8). Digs: 88 (Franci St. Cyr 23, Adele Didriksen 17). Blocks: 13 (Douma 5, Teresa Bannan 4). Aces: 3 (3 with 1). Assists: 27 (Camdyn Holgate 27).
JEFFERSON - Stats not provided.
Three Forks def. Big Timber 27-25, 20-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9.
BIG TIMBER - Stats not provided.
THREE FORKS (5-7) - Kills: 44 (Natalie Pestel 13). Digs: 98 (Macie Jensen 25, Addison Pestel 21). Blocks: 8 (Haylee Wilson 3.5). Aces: (Jensen 4). Assists: 32 (Morgan Carr 26).