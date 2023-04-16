Softball

A mistake-prone start ultimately cost Manhattan Saturday in the first of two Western B/C games played in Frenchtown. But the Tigers bounced back later in the day to earn their first win of the season.

Manhattan lost to St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo (MAC), which is last year’s state runner up, 16-9 to begin the day and then routed Troy 18-0. The contests were originally scheduled to be held in Anaconda as part of a two-day tournament but moved to Frenchtown due to weather.

