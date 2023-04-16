A mistake-prone start ultimately cost Manhattan Saturday in the first of two Western B/C games played in Frenchtown. But the Tigers bounced back later in the day to earn their first win of the season.
Manhattan lost to St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo (MAC), which is last year’s state runner up, 16-9 to begin the day and then routed Troy 18-0. The contests were originally scheduled to be held in Anaconda as part of a two-day tournament but moved to Frenchtown due to weather.
The Tigers (1-3, 1-3 Western B/C) scored a run in the top of the first against MAC on an RBI-double by Emma Kabalin. But MAC countered with seven runs in the bottom half of the frame, capitalizing on an error that led to a three-run homer.
“First inning, six unearned runs I think,” Manhattan head coach Randy Cygan said. “Should have gotten out of the first inning 1-1. It was 7-1 at the end of one. Getting down a few too many early.”
The Tigers trailed 8-1 after two innings but rallied to get with 11-8 after scoring a pair of runs in the third and five more in the sixth. MAC answered with five runs in the bottom half of the sixth, however, capitalizing on two errors and then hitting another three-run home run.
“I was pretty happy even with the first game,” said Cygan. “MAC’s one of the better teams. They might even be the best team. We got them down to 11-8 late and we had a few miscues that cost us a lot of runs. We only had three errors but untimely. I think they had eight unearned runs off three errors.”
Kabalin finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles in the loss, while Ryley Gualt added a double. Kabalin also went 3 for 4 against Troy with a pair of RBIs.
“Emma Kabalin had a big day today hitting,” noted Cygan. “Morgan (Pavlik) had a bunch of hits.”
Pavlik was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple against Troy. Zohy O’Rourke added a double as Manhattan tallied 15 hits.
Kabalin also shined in the circle, tossing a 1-hitter and striking out six in a complete game effort against Troy.
Manhattan returns to action Tuesday with a conference doubleheader at Deer Lodge.
St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 16, Manhattan 9
Manhattan 102 005 1 - 9 10 3
St. Ignatius 711 205 x - 16 11 6
Morgan Pavlik and Zohy O’Rourke. I Evans and L Umphrey.