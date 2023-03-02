After Sam Stewart buried his fourth 3 with less than 30 seconds remaining, Manhattan had taken a one-point lead in its opening game of the Southern B Divisional Thursday in Billings. But the Tigers were unable to hang on to the lead.
Thomas Buchanan scored with 9.3 seconds to go, and then Walker Boos add a free throw seven seconds later, as Red Lodge managed to beat Manhattan 58-56 at First Interstate Arena.
“Very good divisional game between two teams that competed at a high level. It seemed the game was all about runs. We started the game on at 9-0 run and then they had a run to take the lead 14 to 11,” Tigers head coach Mike Deming said. “The whole game was back-and-forth. Unfortunately for us they had the final run of the game, which proved to be the difference.”
Manhattan had possession after Buchanan’s bucket, but committed a critical turnover with 3.7 seconds remaining. That led to Boos making the first attempt of a 1-and-1 at the line to cap the scoring.
The Tigers (13-7) did threaten to break things open early in the fourth quarter after Stewart scored the first points of the frame and then Callin Fenno buried a 3 and Luke Randall added a free throw for a 47-40 lead.
Red Lodge (17-5) rallied with a 12-4 run to take a one-point lead. Chance Fenno tied it at 30 before Stewart’s 3-pointer that gave the Tigers their final lead of the game.
Buchanan, a 6-5 junior post, led the charge for the Rams. He scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.
“Sam makes a big shot to give us a lead by one with under 30 seconds to go,” said Deming. “Our defense was ready for what they were going to run but Buchanan made a difficult shot that was contested.”
Sam Stewart finished with a game-high 21 points, while Michael Stewart had 18. Chance and Callin Fenno each had seven points.
Manhattan plays Lame Deer in a loser-out game at noon Friday.
Red Lodge 58, Manhattan 56
Manhattan 11 17 13 15 - 56
Red Lodge 14 11 15 18 - 58
MANHATTAN (13-7) – Callin Fenno 3 0-1 7, Jace Deming 1 0-1 2, Michael Stewart 6 2-2 18, Sam Stewart 9 0-0 21, Chance Fenno 3 0-0 7, Landyn Benson 0 0-0 0, Luke Randall 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 3-6 56.
RED LODGE (17-5) – Nic Morean 2 1-2 7, Wyatt Goffena 1 0-0 2, Walker Boos 5 3-4 13, Landen Tomlin 0 2-2 2, Thomas Buchanan 8 2-6 18, Jacob Stewart 4 0-0 8, Quade Boggio 1 0-0 3, Calvin Garmann 2 1-2 5. Totals: 22 9-17 58.
3-point goals: Man 8 (M. Stewart 4, S. Stewart 2, Ca. Fenno 1, Ch. Fenno 1), RL 2 (Morean 2).