Basketball

After Sam Stewart buried his fourth 3 with less than 30 seconds remaining, Manhattan had taken a one-point lead in its opening game of the Southern B Divisional Thursday in Billings. But the Tigers were unable to hang on to the lead.

Thomas Buchanan scored with 9.3 seconds to go, and then Walker Boos add a free throw seven seconds later, as Red Lodge managed to beat Manhattan 58-56 at First Interstate Arena.

Tags

