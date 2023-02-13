Manhattan takes a 4-game winning streak into this week’s District 5B Tournament following three consecutive victories to wrap up the regular season.
The Tigers defeated Park County (Livingston), 63-53, and Deer Lodge, 52-32, in non-conference games before capping the conference slate with a District 5B victory against Big Timber, 46-41, on Saturday.
“This weekend was great obviously to pick up three wins. We won in different ways,” Manhattan head coach Mike Deming said. “The first night we played with great intensity and had to match a pretty electric crowd over there in Livingston, and then last night we didn’t play great, but we were able to win. And then tonight it was just two 5B teams really playing great defense. We got a little separation there in the fourth quarter and played better down the stretch and made some free throws.”
The Tigers (12-5, 7-3 District 5B) enter the district tournament as the No. 2 seed and have a first round bye. They’ll play either No. 3 Townsend or No. 6 Whitehall in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We don’t have any seniors, so this is going to be the first time (in the postseason) for a lot of these guys,” said Deming. “We’ve played a pretty tough schedule and we’ve been very competitive, so I expect us to play well. It’s just a matter of executing at tournament time and I like the way the guys are playing.”
Sam Stewart and Callin Fenno combined for 33 points against Big Timber to lead the team to victory. Stewart scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Nine Tigers scored in the team’s home finale against Deer Lodge, a contest that was rescheduled from December. Michael Stewart and Fenno each reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Manhattan began the stretch of three games in as many days by holding off the Rangers on Thursday. Michael Stewart buried five 3’s en route to scoring a team-high 21 points. Fenno finished with 20.
“All three games we won in different ways, so that was good to see. So we can fall upon that for experience. It was some good play from the guys,” said Deming. “Our best basketball’s coming this week and we’re excited about the tournament. The 5B tournament’s going to be a special tournament this weekend.”
Manhattan 63, Park 53
Manhattan 12 21 14 16 - 63
Park 12 14 13 14 - 53
MANHATTAN (10-5) - Callin Fenno 8 4-5 20, Jace Deming 2 3-4 7, Gave Johnson 0 0-0 0, Michael Stewart 7 2-2 21, Sam Stewart 4 0-1 8, Landyn Benson 10-1 2, Luke Randall 0 2-2 2, George Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Cole Pipal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 11-15 63.
PARK - Wilson 8 6-8 27, John 1 0-0 2, Calvin 1 2-2 4, Ryan 1 0-0 2, Logan 0 0-00, Alec 1 0-1 8, Ryan 1 1-2 4, Kimball 1 2-3 4, Brooks 0 0-0 0, Houston 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 11-16 53.
3-point goals: Man 6 (M. Stewart 5, Ch. Fenno 1), Park 6 (Wilson 5, Ryan 1).
Manhattan 52, Deer Lodge 32
Deer Lodge 7 8 9 8 - 32
Manhattan 10 11 9 22 - 52
DEER LODGE - Shawn Lombard 1 2-2 5, Liam Bassert 0 0-0 0, Brody Hunter 1 1-2 3, Hunter Steinbach 0 1-2 1, Caymen Herrick 0 0-0 0, Billy Burt 1 0-0 2, Riley Rennefield 0 0-0 0, Ripley Ford 6 0-0 15, Giudian Rbmk 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Beck 2 2-4 6, Ryland Long 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 4-12 32.
MANHATTAN (11-5) - Callin Fenno 4 1-2 10, Jace Deming 0 2-4 2, Gabe Johnson 0 0-0 0, Michael Stewart 4 0-0 11, Sam Stewart 3 0-0 7, Chance Fenno 2 0-0 5, Landyn Benson 1 1-1 3, Luke Randall 3 0-1 6, George Stenberg 2 1-1 5, Cole Pipal 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 6-11 52.
3-point goals: DL 4 (Ford 4, Lombard 1), Man 6 (M. Stewart 3, Ca. Fenno 1, S. Stewart 1, Ch. Fenno 1).
Manhattan 46, Big Timber 41
Manhattan 12 6 12 18 - 48
Big Timber 8 7 12 11 - 41
MANHATTAN (12-5) - Callin Fenno 4 6-6 16, Jace Deming 0 0-0 0, Michael Stewart 2 1-2 7, Sam Stewart 6 5-6 17, Chance Fenno 0 0-1 0, Landyn Benson 2 0-0 4, Luke Randall 1 2-2 4. Totals: 15 14-17 46.
BIG TIMBER (7-10) - Dillon 0 0-0 0, Jose 0 0-0 0, Kyler 3 2-2 9, Kade 3 2-3 8, Chase 0 0-0 0, Trevor 3 0-0 7, John 0 0-0 0, Caleb 0 0-0 0, Brock 0 0-0 0, Rory 4 7-8 15, Adrian 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 11-13 41.
3-point goals: Man 4 (Ca. Fenno 2, M. Stewart 2), BT 3 (Kyler 1, Trevor 1, Adrian 1).