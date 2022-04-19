Following a five-inning conference victory on the road Tuesday, Manhattan head coach Randy Cygan credited his team for making adjustments.
The Tigers tallied more than 15 runs for the third time this season in a 17-5 Southern B-C rout of Anaconda. The victory comes less than two weeks after the Copperheads shut out Manhattan 5-0 at Taylor Park.
“Made up for the last game we played them,” said Cygan. “A lot of hits. We had 18 hits off her, one last game.”
In the first meeting Anaconda pitcher Ashley Mitchell allowed just one hit and struck out six. But she allowed nearly two dozen hits in the rematch including a pair of triples and a double.
“I think our girls were a little more aggressive and being a little more selective at swinging at pitches,” said Cygan. “And I don’t think the pitcher was getting the extra five to six inches on the outside corner she got last time.”
Camdyn Holgate, who had the Tigers’ only hit against Mitchell on April 8, finished 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI in the lead off position. Adele Didriksen also had a big day, batting 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
“Our first two hitters were 4 for 4 and 3 for 4,” noted Cygan. “That really helps when you get your first two batters on base all the time.”
Cygan also noted the effort of Morgan Pavlik, who was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Sierra Blanchard, Paige Ballantyne and Zohy O’Rourke each finished with a pair of hits.
Defensively, Emma Kabalin made her first start of the season in the circle and scattered nine hits and struck out four.
“Two walks, four strike outs, did pretty good,” said Cygan. “Hopefully she’ll get some confidence out of that because we’re going to need her. We need two pitchers at least and we’ll probably use three up there (in Florence) Friday.”
Manhattan (3-2, 2-2 Southern B-C) travels to Florence on Friday for a non-conference doubleheader against Eureka. It’s the start of a very busy stretch for the team, which will play seven games in nine days.
Three of the Tigers’ games were canceled last week due to weather (some of which have been rescheduled for next week), but Cygan said the unexpected break was productive.
“We worked on a lot of things in the last week,” he said. “Just fine tuning things, especially with the hitters. Working on hitting the outside pitches better. We didn’t do that very well the last time we played them, so a lot better outcome today.”
Manhattan 17, Anaconda 5
Manhattan 415 61 - 17 18 1
Anaconda 102 11 - 5 9 10
Emma Kabalin and Adele Didriksen. Ashley Mitchell and K Kelly.
MANHATTAN (3-2) - Camdyn Holgate 4-4 (2B), Didriksen 3-4 (3B), Zohy O’Rourke 2-4, Kabalin 0-4, Paige Ballantyne 2-4, Megan Elgas 0-3, Morgan Friese 0-1, Morgan Pavlik 3-4, Sierra Blanchard 2-4 (3B), Ryley Gualt 1-4.
ANACONDA (2-3) - Mitchell 3-3 (2B), Cara DeMarois 1-3, Sami Johnson 1-3, Cara Fortner 2-3 (2B), Taryn Coughlin 2-3, McKayla McKelvy 0-3, N Blaz 0-3, R Warner 0-1, Kora Kelly 0-1.