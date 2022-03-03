Basketball Net

While things started well for Manhattan Wednesday night, it wound up being a hard finish to the season in Billings.

The Tigers led 13-9 after the first quarter of a play-in game at the Southern B Divisional. But Baker took a 24-22 lead into halftime en route to defeating Manhattan 42-31 in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

“We got off to a good start tonight and then got into a little foul trouble and had to adjust,” Tigers head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “I felt that really changed momentum.”

Camdyn Holgate connected on a 3, while Miah Fenno, Gracie Millimen and Morgan Pavlik also scored from the field in the first quarter. While the team added 3’s from Adele Didriksen and Ella Halverson in the third quarter, Manhattan was outscored 23-14 in the second half.

Holgate finished with a team-high nine points, including a pair of 3’s, while Didriksen had seven.

Baker, which moved on to a quarterfinal game against Columbus Thursday, was led Kyal Hadley, who scored a game-high 10 points.

While a disappointing loss, Manhattan made huge strides this season. The Tigers (12-11) finished with a winning record for the first time since 2016 and advanced to divisional for the first time since that season as well.

“Overall, we definitely saw growth this season,” Ballantyne said. “Now we look to spend some time in the offseason growing some more as a team.”

Baker 42, Manhattan 31

Manhattan                  13  9  8    6  -  31

Baker                            9  15  9  14  -  42

MANHATTAN ( ) - Adele Didriksen 2 2-2 7, Miah Fenno 1 0-1 2, Camdyn Holgate 2 3-4 9, Esther Halverson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Millimen 2 1-2 5, Haley Halversen 0 2-2 2, Ella Halverson 1 1-2 4, Morgan Pavlik 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 9-13 31.

BAKER - Anika Ploeger 2 0-0 5, Harlee Graham 0 2-2 2, Peyton Janeway 1 0-0 2, Emily Schumaker 1 2-5 2, Eve Uecker 1 2-2 4, Kyal Hadley 4 2-2 10, McKenna Griffith 2 00 5, K Gaub 0 0-0 0, Kayl Hadley 1 0-0 2, M Gallegos 0 0-0 0, Hope Gonsioroski 2 1-2 7. Totals: 15 9-13 42.

3-point goals: Man 4 (Holgate 2, Didriksen 1, E. Halverson 1), Bak 3 (Pheger 1, Shomoker 1, Griffith 1).

