...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
NOON MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches, with isolated amounts approaching 6 inches in northerly
upslope favored regions.
* WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to Noon MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
While things started well for Manhattan Wednesday night, it wound up being a hard finish to the season in Billings.
The Tigers led 13-9 after the first quarter of a play-in game at the Southern B Divisional. But Baker took a 24-22 lead into halftime en route to defeating Manhattan 42-31 in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
“We got off to a good start tonight and then got into a little foul trouble and had to adjust,” Tigers head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “I felt that really changed momentum.”
Camdyn Holgate connected on a 3, while Miah Fenno, Gracie Millimen and Morgan Pavlik also scored from the field in the first quarter. While the team added 3’s from Adele Didriksen and Ella Halverson in the third quarter, Manhattan was outscored 23-14 in the second half.
Holgate finished with a team-high nine points, including a pair of 3’s, while Didriksen had seven.
Baker, which moved on to a quarterfinal game against Columbus Thursday, was led Kyal Hadley, who scored a game-high 10 points.
While a disappointing loss, Manhattan made huge strides this season. The Tigers (12-11) finished with a winning record for the first time since 2016 and advanced to divisional for the first time since that season as well.
“Overall, we definitely saw growth this season,” Ballantyne said. “Now we look to spend some time in the offseason growing some more as a team.”