For the second time in three days Ennis got the better of Manhattan in a Southern B-C clash Thursday.
Elizabeth Olson hit a solo home run and Sage Canterbury drove in a pair of runs with a triple in the second inning as the Mustangs built a 5-0 lead and then hung on for a 7-5 victory. Two days earlier Ennis defeated the Tigers 5-1 on the road.
Manhattan, which was coming off a 17-2 conference rout of Deer Lodge on Wednesday, fell to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in Southern B-C action.
Despite failing to record a strike out and allowing six walks, Ennis pitcher Ashley Retherford picked up the win in the circle. She scattered seven hits in a complete game effort.
Meagan Elgas went the distance for Manhattan, allowing 10 hits without a walk. But the Mustangs hit a home run, triple and two doubles.
Sierra Blanchard hit a double for the Tigers, while Camdyn Holgate finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.
On Wednesday, Manhattan tallied 17 runs despite only producing three hits. The team capitalized on 11 walks and an error by the Wardens.
Emma Kablin picked up the win in the circle, while Adele Didriksen hit a triple.
Manhattan’s game Friday at Park County was postponed due to weather. It has been rescheduled for Monday.
Manhattan 17, Deer Lodge 2
Deer Lodge 101 - 2 1 1
Manhattan 7(10)x - 17 3 1
T Stevenson, E Grande (2) and D Dixon. Emma Kabalin, Morgan Pavlik (3) and Camdyn Holgate.
DEER LODGE - Stevenson 0-1, Grande 0-1, C Graveley 0-2, S Pierson 1-1, K Corbin 0-1, M Davy 0-1, G Warner 0-1, Dixon 0-1, M Smoke 0-1.