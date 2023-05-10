MANHATTAN — Throughout the season Manhattan has demonstrated time and time again that no deficit is too much to overcome. On Monday, the team twice trailed by a run against Three Forks in a back-and-forth offensive showdown.
The Wolves had taken 4-3 and 8-7 leads, but Manhattan rallied with eight runs between the fourth and fifth innings to post a 12-8 Western B/C victory on senior-parent day. It’s the 12th win over the past 13 games for the Tigers, who began the season 0-3.
“They’re pretty good at it,” Manhattan head coach Randy Cygan said of the rallies. “They’ve done it most part of the year now. They’ve learned how to compete a little more I think.”
It was a tough loss for Three Forks, which has been impressive this season as a first-year program. While the offense produced seven hits and eight runs, it wasn’t enough to overcome four errors defensively.
“Two overthrows in the Manhattan game. We had one at first and one at third that allowed a couple runs. Right there, those couple plays was the difference,” Three Forks head coach Clay Feliciano said. “It was 16-0 the first time we played them and this time it was 8-8 in the fifth, huge difference. So that was a confidence builder, but still it hurts just to lose being that close. We just can’t close out the games.”
Three Forks, which also lost to Anaconda 9-6 on Tuesday, took an 8-7 lead into the fifth, but the Tigers capitalized on three walks, two hit batsman and an error en route to scoring five runs. Manhattan did not have a hit in the frame and scored two runs on passed balls.
“I would say the biggest struggle these last couple games has just been some wild pitches and passed balls has really allowed runs to come across,” said Feliciano. “The errors I think continue to get a little bit better here and there. We just still have mental mistakes.”
While Emma Kabalin hit a solo home run in the second for Manhattan, Cygan noted it was the bottom half of the lineup that fueled the rally. Ryley Gault finished 2 for 4, while Abby Samuel was 2 for 3 with three RBIs batting out of the nine hole.
“The bottom of the lineup came through a lot for us,” said Cygan. “Abby Samuel had a great game, a couple hits, and top of the lineup is not always going to get it done. So it’s good to see everyone (hitting) all the way down through, picking up the slack when there is some.”
Eva Parker led the way offensively for the Wolves, finishing 2 for 4 with a double.
Manhattan was coming off a victory Friday against defending state champion Florence-Carlton. The Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the first and then rallied for a 7-4 victory after falling behind by a run in the fourth.
It was the program’s first-ever victory against the Falcons and a much-needed boost of confidence heading into next week’s divisional tournament.
“I think it gives us a lot of confidence. They know they can beat anybody on any given day that’s for sure,” said Cygan. “It’s been a big turnaround since the beginning of the year. We started 0-3, but those were all pretty tough games. Pretty crappy weather too, but no excuses there. They’re picking it up at the right time. Hopefully we can do that in divisionals and make it to state again.”
Paige Ballantyne was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, while Kabalin also hit a double and picked up the win in the circle.
“They were pretty happy,” said Cygan. “I think now they know they got a monkey off their back, and they can beat them, that’s the big thing.”
Three Forks (6-8, 3-7 Western B/C) seized the early momentum and led 5-3 after two innings and 6-5 after the fourth against Anaconda. But the Copperheads rallied with four runs in the sixth for the win.
Fallon Page allowed 12 hits, walked six and struck out 10 in picking up the loss in the circle. Parker was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
“Both these last two games have been kind of heartbreakers really,” said Feliciano. “We’ve been hanging around. The hardest part is to be in a lot of these games and just not be able to come out on top.”
Manhattan (12-4, 8-2 Western B/C) returns to action this weekend with four games at the Laverne Combo Invitational in Butte.
Feliciano is awaiting confirmation on a possible play-in game for the divisional tournament Monday against either Anaconda or Ennis.
“But if not, overall, we’re just really thankful to be playing softball and pretty excited for next year already,” he said. “Our expectations were exceeded this season for being a new program.”
Manhattan 7, Florence-Carlton 4
Florence 001 300 0 - 4 11 2
Manhattan 300 040 x - 7 9 2
Autumn Sutton and Taylor Pyette. Emma Kabalin and Zohy O’Rourke.
FLORENCE-CARLTON (13-3) - Olivia Coulter 1-3, Maggie Schneiter 2-4, Ava Philbrick 3-4 (2B), Rylee Yeoman 2-4, Hailey Sutton 0-4, Kaylee Crawford 0-2, Pyette 2-3, Elise Schneiter 1-2.
MANHATTAN (11-4) - Camdyn Holgate 0-4, O’Rourke 2-3, Morgan Pavlik 2-4, Kabalin 1-2 (2B), Ryley Gault 0-2, Paige Ballantyne 2-3 (2 2B), Morgan Friese 1-3, Aaila Matheson 0-2, Abby Samuel 0-1, Delaney Doherty 1-3.
Manhattan 12, Three Forks 8
Three Forks 004 040 0 - 8 7 4
Manhattan 031 350 x - 12 7 1
Fallon Page, Ada Rae Thomas (5) and Sierra Schall. Danielle Nolan, Emma Kabalin (3) and Zohy O’Rourke.
THREE FORKS (6-7) - Schall 0-4, Maycee Church 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Page 0-1, Eva Parker 2-4 (2B), Nova Ervin 2-4, Karlie McDermott 0-2, Sierra Lindquist 1-4, Tycie Davis 1-4.
MANHATTAN (12-4) - Camdyn Holgate 0-4, O’Rourke 0-2, Morgan Pavlik 0-3, Kabalin 2-3 (HR), Paige Ballantyne 0-3, Ryley Gault 2-4, Morgan Friese 0-2, Delaney Doherty 1-2, Abby Samuel 2-3.
Anaconda 9, Three Forks 6
Anaconda 302 004 0 - 9 13 0
Three Forks 410 100 0 - 6 10 0
Ashley Mitchell and Mikayla Mckelvg. Fallon Page and Sierra Schall, Tycie Davis.
ANACONDA (4-7) - Jaidyn Holdway 3-3, Grace Mehrens 0-2, Mitchell 2-5, Cara Fortner 1-1, Grace Schalk 1-3, Brynn Couglin 2-4, Mckelvg 3-4, Jaelyn Zeren 1-4, Ryleigh Warner 0-4.
THREE FORKS (6-8) - Schall 1-3, Maycee Church 1-2, Ada Rae Thomas 1-3, Page 1-4, Eva Parker 2-3, Nova Ervin 0-4, Karlie McDermott 1-3, Sierra Lindquist 1-4 (2B), Tycie Davis 2-4 (2B).