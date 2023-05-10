MANHATTAN — Throughout the season Manhattan has demonstrated time and time again that no deficit is too much to overcome. On Monday, the team twice trailed by a run against Three Forks in a back-and-forth offensive showdown.

The Wolves had taken 4-3 and 8-7 leads, but Manhattan rallied with eight runs between the fourth and fifth innings to post a 12-8 Western B/C victory on senior-parent day. It’s the 12th win over the past 13 games for the Tigers, who began the season 0-3.

Danielle Nolan

Manhattan senior Danielle Nolan delivers a pitch Monday against Three Forks.
Karlie McDermott

Three Forks shortstop Karlie McDermott throws the ball to first for a putout Monday against Manhattan.

