Manhattan’s girls grinded out a pair of wins over the weekend to reach .500 for the second time this season. First-year head coach Brad Ballantyne credited the defensive effort in leading the team to victory.
In a non-conference game at home Friday, the Tigers limited Fairfield to 11 points in the second half during a 29-28 win. Manhattan then shut down Townsend Saturday to post a 34-17 District 5B victory.
Fairfield took a 17-7 lead into halftime, but was outscored 22-11 in the second half. Sophie Duffin and Esther Halverson each buried a 3 in the fourth quarter to aid the comeback.
“The girls played hard and aggressive the second half. They played very good defense tonight,” said Ballantyne. “They held a good team to two points in the third quarter. I told them when they play for each other and together, they look like they are having so much fun.”
Gracie Millimen led the Tigers with eight points, while Adele Didriksen finished with seven.
Saturday, the Tigers built a 30-9 halftime lead en route to defeating the Bulldogs. Didriksen scored a game-high 14 points, while Camdyn Holgate connected on a pair of 3’s en route to scoring seven.
“Played well in the first half. We were up 21 at the break and then let up the second half,” said Ballantyne. "Our defense was pretty solid. We just need to put four quarters of attack mode together.”
Manhattan (7-7, 3-4 District 5B) hosts Three Forks Thursday and then travels to Whitehall Friday.
Manhattan 29, Fairfield 28
Fairfield 8 9 2 9 - 28
Manhattan 3 4 9 13 - 29
FAIRFIELD - Alexa Johnson 1 1-2 3, Emma Scherk 0 0-0 0, Noblie Kolste 1 0-0 2, Avery Schaberth 1 0-0 2, Avery Pitcher 2 09-0 4, Emma Woods 4 2-3 12, Tori Jones 1 1-2 3, Toryn Martinez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 4-7 28.
MANHATTAN (6-7) - Adele Didriksen 2 3-4 7, Miah Fenno 0 1-2 1, Camdyn Holgate 0 0-0 0, Sophie Duffin 1 0-0 3, Esther Halverson 2 0-0 5, Gracie Millimen 3 2-2 8, Haley Halvorsen 1 0-0 2, Ella Halverson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 10 7-15 29.
3-point goals: Fair 2 (Woods 2), Man 2 (Duffin 1, Es. Halverson 1).
Manhattan 34, Townsend 17
Manhattan 13 17 9 2 - 34
Townsend 6 3 5 5 - 17
MANHATTAN (7-7) - Adele Didriksen 7 0-7 14, Miah Fenno 1 0-0 2, Camdyn Holgate 2 1-2 7, Ryen Gipe 0 0-0 0, Sophie Duffin 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 4 0-0 9, Gracie Millimen 2 0-2 4, Haley Halversen 0 0-0 0, Ella Halverson 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Pavlik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 1-11 34.
TOWNSEND (1-12) - Zoei White 0 0-0 0, Ella Begger 2 1-2 5 3, Emily Bird 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Vogl 2 2-4 7, Baley Javes 0 1-2 1, Kailey Knaab 0 1-2 1, Abby Wickens 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Flynn 1 0-2 2, Montan Hedstion 0 0-0 0, Memphis Meier 0 0-0 0, Kody Clark 0 0-0 0, Jackson Steele 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-12 17.
3-point goals: Man 3 (Holgate 2, Halverson 1), Tow 2 (Bird 1, Vogl 1).