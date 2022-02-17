From the start Thursday night Townsend head coach Norm Darlinton wanted to slow things down. Thus, a quarterfinal game against Manhattan at the District 5B Tournament wound up being a grind throughout.
But Manhattan led 8-1 after the first quarter and did enough from there to post a low-scoring 29-18 victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“I told the girls that not everything is going to be pretty. When it’s this time of the year a win is a win,” Tigers head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “Don’t get caught up in ugly and pretty wins right now, just moving on.”
While the slow tempo wasn’t ideal, Manhattan never trailed in the contest and took a 17-11 lead into halftime. The Bulldogs did not make a field goal until the second quarter and shot a paltry 20 percent from the field.
“He (Darlinton) did what he had to do. We didn’t necessarily adjust and get in passing lanes and force them to turn things over and they slowed the game down,” said Ballantyne. “At the same time we just managed to stay far enough ahead that it wasn’t uncomfortable.”
Gracie Millimen scored eight of her game-high 12 points in the first half for the Tigers, and Miah Fenno connected on a 3. Then Manhattan began the third quarter with an 8-0 run to stretch the lead to double figures.
Ballantyne credited Millimen from creating offensive opportunities, but noted Adele Didriksen set up several of her scores.
“A lot of those were coming from Adele and looking and penetrating, and then she (Millimen) gets point blank looks. Not all of them are like that, but some of them were,” said Ballantyne. “And she worked hard on the boards. She had a great effort.”
Fenno finished with seven points, while Ella Halverson chipped in with two points and a game-high nine rebounds. Emily Bird buried three 3’s to lead Townsend with nine points.
Manhattan (10-9) will play top-seeded Jefferson in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday, while Townsend plays a loser-out game Saturday at 9 a.m.