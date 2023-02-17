More often than not Manhattan found success when it went into the paint Thursday. The team got away from that bit midway through the contest but finished strong in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The Tigers grinded out a 37-27 victory against Whitehall in a first round game at the District 5B Tournament. Gracie Millimen led the charge with a game-high 12 points and nine rebounds.
Manhattan head coach Brad Ballantyne praised his team’s prowess in the paint, but also felt they got away from what was working at times.
“I thought it was there more than we capitalized on it,” he said. “We got some stuff early and then we didn’t, and then in the fourth quarter we got some stuff back in there and got inside and got some cutters. That was good. For whatever reason, we didn’t utilize that for two quarters.”
The Tigers (13-5) led 16-10 at halftime and then stretched it to double figures in the second half. The lead swelled to as much as 13 in the fourth quarter after they began attacking the basket again.
Prior to that Manhattan had its hands full with stingy Trojans defense. Camdyn Holgate gave the Tigers their first lead of the game midway through the first quarter on a 3 and then buried another late in the second to make it 14-10.
“Give credit to Whitehall. They threw four different defenses at us tonight and people are going to do that with us,” said Ballantyne. “We saw man, we saw 1-3-1, we saw 1-2-2 and 2-3 and we did better the second half of recognizing it than we did the first half. But that’s still something we need to grow a lot in.”
In the second half Millimen and Morgan Pavlik carried much of the load en route to combining for 22 points and 16 boards by night’s end.
The Tigers also shined defensively and allowed just four field goals in the first half. Whitehall finished 10 of 46 from the field (21.7%) and made just one 3-pointer.
Maxine Hoagland, who sat out much of the second half in foul trouble, led the Trojans with seven points.
Manhattan advanced to the semifinals and plays Jefferson at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Whitehall plays a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Saturday.
“Tomorrow night probably won’t be like that against Jefferson,” said Ballantyne. “Probably be a little more up tempo, moving a little bit. We’ll be the ones probably wanting to slow it down a little bit.”