More often than not Manhattan found success when it went into the paint Thursday. The team got away from that bit midway through the contest but finished strong in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

The Tigers grinded out a 37-27 victory against Whitehall in a first round game at the District 5B Tournament. Gracie Millimen led the charge with a game-high 12 points and nine rebounds.

Gracie Millimen

Belgrade’s Gracie Millimen (24) makes a move in the post Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

