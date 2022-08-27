Heading into the season with a fairly young team, first-year Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt expected to see mistakes. That was exasperated with a season-opener Friday night against defending state champion Florence-Carlton at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
A pair of special teams miscues led to touchdowns for the Falcons, who posted a 30-0 victory.
“Lots of mistakes. Two bad snaps on punts that put them deep in the red zone. We fumbled on a punt return and just struggled to move the ball offensively,” Kragt said. “With how young we are and it being the first varsity game for many of our kids, hopefully we can clean those mistakes up as we move forward this season.”
Quarterback Patrick Duchein scored on a 1-yard keeper in the first quarter as Florence-Carlton took a 7-0 lead. Then he threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second, and scored on a 16-yard run in the third, to stretch the lead to 27-0.
Tyler Abbott and Ryan Winters had touchdown receptions of 34 and 6 yards in the second quarter. Cole Fowler booted a 27-yard field goal early in the fourth to cap the scoring.
“One positive from the game was our run defense,” said Kragt. “They struggled to move the ball on the ground against us so hopefully we can lean a little bit on our run defense this year.”
Manhattan returns to action Sept. 2 hosting Missoula Loyola in another non-conference game.
Three Forks defeats Red Lodge 20-6 in opener
Tallyn McCauley threw a pair of touchdown passes Friday night as Three Forks kicked off the season with a 20-6 victory on the road against Red Lodge.
Colten Hayder, Reid Woodward and Shane Williams each reached the endzone for the Wolves.
Three Forks returns to action Sept. 2 hosting Thompson Falls in another non-conference game.
Boxscores
Florence-Carlton 30, Manhattan 0
Manhattan 0 0 0 0 - 0
Florence-Carlton 7 14 6 3 - 30
FC - Patrick Duchien 1 run (Cole Fowler kick)
FC - Tyler Abbott 35 pass from Duchien (Fowler kick)
FC - Ryan Winters 7 pass from Duchien (Fowler kick)