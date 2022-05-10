MANHATTAN — Manhattan wrapped up a grueling stretch of games Monday with a hard-fought extra inning loss to Shepherd in its home finale at Taylor Park.
The 7-6 non-conference defeat, which went a program record 11 innings, capped two weeks full weeks of scheduled and rescheduled games. The Tigers finished 3-2 over the past week with wins against Plains and Missoula Loyola and a loss to defending state champion Florence-Carlton.
Against Shepherd, the Tigers took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth to break a 3-3 tie. But the Fillies rallied to send the game into extra innings after scoring a run in the sixth and another in the seventh.
Shepherd eventually scored the game-winning run in the 11th on a throwing error.
Meagan Elgas tallied a career-high 20 strike outs in picking up the loss in the circle, but also allowed 14 hits and five walks. Three of the Fillies’ runs were unearned.
Paige Ballantyne was 3 for 5 for Manhattan, while Camdyn Holgate had a double and an RBI.
Saturday, the Tigers lost to league-leading Florence-Carlton 12-0 on the road. The Falcons scored five runs in the third to take a 6-0 lead and then added six in the fourth.
Manhattan was limited to five hits by Kylie Kovatch, while Florence-Carlton finished with 13.
On May 4 the Tigers rallied from an early four-run deficit to beat Plains 15-5 in five innings. A seven-run third inning turned a two-run deficit into a five-run lead, and then Manhattan added six more in the fifth en route to victory.
Lexi Miller hit a double and a triple in the win, while Adele Didriksen added a triple and Holgate had a double.
Manhattan turned around the next day and swept Missoula Loyola in a Southern B-C doubleheader. The Tigers won the opener 15-0 and then cruised to a 17-0 win in Game 2.
Elgas tossed a 1-hitter in the opener and struck out six. At the plate, Morgan Pavlik hit a home run and finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs.
Miller finished 2 for 3 with five RBIs, while Holgate was also 2 for 3.
In Game 2, Emma Kabalin tossed a 1-hitter in the circle with three K’s and hit a double at the plate.
Manhattan (11-7, 5-5 Southern B-C) wraps up the regular season this weekend at the annual Laverne Combo Invitational in Butte. The Tigers will play four games over the course of the weekend.
Manhattan 15, Plains 5
Plains 400 10 - 5 7 4
Manhattan 207 06 - 15 18 1
C VonHeeder, P Bergstrom (3), M Blood (5) and I Crabb. Megan Elgas, Morgan Pavlik (1) and Adele Didriksen.
PLAINS - I Butcher 1-2, J Carr 0-3, Blood 0-1, M Elliott 3-3, Crabb 1-3, F McGonagle 1-2, K O’Keefe 0-2, J Caldwell 0-2, VonHeeder 1-2, Bergstrom 0-0.
MANHATTAN (9-5) - Camdyn Holgate 2-4 (2B), Didriksen 3-4 (3B), Sierra Blanchard 1-4 (2B), Zohy O’Rourke 2-4, Pavlik 2-4, Paige Ballantyne 3-4, Delany Doherty 1-3, Lexi Miller 2-4 (2B, 3B), Emma Kabalin 2-3.
Manhattan 15, Missoula Loyola 0
Loyola 000 00 - 0 1 2
Manhattan 356 1x - 15 10 1
I Bates and M Van De Perre. Meagan Elgas and Camdyn Holgate.
MISSOULA LOYOLA - R Crosby 0-2, Van De Perre 1-1, Bates 0-1, E Van Hoose 0-2, S Goldbar 0-2, S Forgey 0-2, O Lindauer 0-2, V Gerhert 0-1, L Meixner 0-1.
MANHATTAN (10-5) - Holgate 2-3, Morgan Friese 1-1, Sierra Blanchard 0-1, Zohy O’Rourke 0-1, Morgan Pavlik 3-3 (HR), Paige Ballantyne 0-3, Lexi Miller 2-3, Delaney Doherty 1-3, Elgas 1-2, Ryley Gault 0-3.
Manhattan 17, Missoula Loyola 0
Manhattan 980 - 17 9 0
Loyola 000 - 0 1 6
Emma Kabalin and Adele Didriksen. S Forgey and M Van De Perre.
MANHATTAN (11-5) - Camdyn Holgate 2-2, Aaila Matheson 0-1, Didriksen 1-2, Sierra Blanchard 0-1, Morgan Pavlik 0-1, Zohy O’Rourke 0-3, Paige Ballantyne 1-2, Lexi Miller 1-2, Delaney Doherty 1-1, Morgan Friese 1-1, Emma Kabalin 2-3 (2B).
MISSOULA LOYOLA - Van De Perre 0-2, Forgery 0-1, R Crosby 1-1 (2B), I Bates 0-1, O Lindauer 0-1, S Goldbar 0-1, E Vanhoose 0-1, V Gerhart 0-1, L Meixner.
Florence-Carlton 12, Manhattan 0
Manhattan 000 00 - 0 5 2
Florence-Carlton 105 6x - 12 13 2
Meagan Elgas and Adele Didriksen. Kylie Kovatch and Kassidy Yeoman.
MANHATTAN (11-6) - Camdyn Holgate 0-3, Didriksen 1-3, Sierra Blanchard 1-3, Morgan Pavlik 0-2, Zohy O’Rourke 1-2,Paige Ballantyne 0-2, Delaney Doherty 2-2, Emma Kabalin 0-2, Elgas 0-2.
FLORENCE-CARLTON (15-1) - K. Yeoman 2-3 (2B), Jaidyn Larson 3-4, Kolbi Wood 2-2, Kovatch 2-3, Rylee Yeoman 2-3, Ava Philbrick 0-3, Maddie Potter 0-2, Olivia Coulter 1-3, A Sutton 0-2.
Shepherd 7, Manhattan 6
Shepherd 101 011 101 01 - 7 14 6
Manhattan 210 020 001 00 - 6 8 6
P Goodell and B Fulton. Meagan Elgas and Adele Didriksen.
SHEPHERD - B Watson 4-5, W Wentz 1-6, P Goodell 3- (2B, 3B)6, B Fulton 2-4 (2B), C Moran 0-5, T Ferguson 2-5 (2B), K Vandenorr 1-5, G Mosher 0-2, J Sprenger 1-3, D Cook 0-5.
Camdyn
MANHATTAN (11-7) - Holgate 1-5 (2B), Didriksen 1-5, Sierra Blanchard 1-5, Morgan Pavlik 0-6, Zohy O’Rourke 2-6, Delaney Doherty 0-5, Lexi Miller 0-3, Emma Kabalin 0-1, Paige Ballantyne 3-5, Elgas 1-3, Morgan Friese 0-1.