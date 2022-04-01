MANHATTAN — While Manhattan lost its home opener Friday at Taylor Park, fourth-year head coach Randy Cygan was pleased with the effort of his team.
The Tigers led 3-1 after two innings and tallied seven runs against defending Class B-C state champion Florence-Carlton. The Falcons, powered by three home runs, rallied for an 18-7 Southern B-C victory.
“They’re not afraid to play them, we’ll play everybody,” said Cygan. “I don’t think they were intimidated, so that’s all I can hope for, and we scored a bunch of runs on probably what was considered the best pitcher in the state last year.”
Florence-Carlton, which has played in the championship game in each of the past four seasons and won three titles, displayed its wealth of talent. Pitcher Kylie Kovatch tallied 10 strike outs, while Olivia Coulter, Kasidy Yeoman and Rylee Yeoman belted home runs.
Manhattan (1-1, 0-1 Southern B-C) took a two-run lead in the second following three consecutive singles by Lexi Miller, Emma Kabalin and Meagan Elgas. Miller scored on a passed ball to tie game at 1-1, and then Camdyn Holgate drove in two runs on a bloop-single to shallow left field.
Holgate also drilled a three-run homer to center in fourth en route to finishing 3 for 4 with five RBIs. It was the first-ever dinger for the freshman.
“She had a good game,” said Cygan. “She’s going to be good.”
Florence-Carlton took control of the game in the third when Rylee Yeoman hit a grand slam for a 5-3 lead. The Falcons added four more runs in the fourth and then three in the fifth when Coulter hit a two-run homer and Kasidy Yeoman followed with a solo shot.
Florence-Carlton tallied 19 hits led by three each from Jaidyn Larson and Maddie Potter. Larson belted a double and a triple, while Kasidy Yeoman also had a double.
“Offensively we did fine. Defense, we got a few things to clean up,” said Cygan. “Pitching’s got to tighten up a little bit. They pretty much killed us with home runs. They’re a good hitting team, they got home run hitters probably one through seven.”
Manhattan began the season Thursday with a 15-4 victory against Belgrade’s froshmore team. Adele Didriksen was 3 for 3, while Zohy O’Rourke, Holgate and Kablin each had two hits.
“We played well. I think we only had one error in the game,” said Cygan. “We hit the ball, we had 14 hits at least. We weren’t intimidated there either. Belgrade’s a good team, they have a good program, so if we play with any of their teams that’s good for us.”
Manhattan returns to action Thursday with a league game at Deer Lodge.
Manhattan 15, Belgrade Soph 4
Manhattan 441 33 - 15 13 0
Belgrade 001 21 - 4 8 3
Meagan Elgas, Emma Kabalin (5) and Adele Didriksen. Olivia Mills, Piper Bell (5) and Julia Blossom, Ava Lund.
MANHATTAN (1-0) - Camdyn Holgate 2-3, Delaney Doherty 1-3, Didriksen 3-3, Paige Ballantyne 1-3, Zohy O’Rourke 2-4, Lexi Miller 0-3, Kabalin 2-4 (2B), Elgas 1-3, Sierra Blanchard 1-3.
BELGRADE JV - Lund 2-3, Blossom 1-1, Brooklyn Ragland 1-3, Ella Seaman 2-2, Sitara Osler 0-2, Lydia Kennis 1-3 (2B), Mills 1-2, Bell 0-2, Nataly Durham 0-1, Ella Hoskins 0-2.
Florence-Carlton 18, Manhattan 7
Florence 104 433 2 - 18 19 4
Manhattan 030 300 1 - 7 8 4
Kylie Kovatch and Kasidy Yeoman. Meagan Elgas, Emma Kabalin (5) and Adele Didriksen.
FLORENCE-CARLTON (1-0) - Kasidy Yeoman 2-4 (2B, HR), Jaidyn Larson 3-4 (2B, 3B), Kolbi Wood 2-3, Kovatch 1-5, Rylee Yeoman 2-5 (HR), Ava Philbrick 2-5, Maddie Potter 3-5, Olivia Coulter 2-4 (HR), Elise Schneiter 2-4.
MANHATTAN (1-1) - Camdyn Holgate 3-4, Dalaney Doherty 0-4, Didriksen 1-4, Paige Ballantyne 0-4, Zohy O’Rourke 1-4, Lexi Miller 1-4, Kabalin 1-2, Elgas 1-3, Sierra Blanchard 0-2, Morgan Pavlik 0-1.