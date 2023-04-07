More than a week after Manhattan was scheduled to begin its season, the team finally stepped onto a field Friday in Florence. It was the first time the Tigers had been outside due to field conditions, however, and it showed.
Manhattan committed three errors and had some baserunning miscues in a 14-4 Western B-C loss to defending state champion Florence-Carlton.
“You could tell it was our first time stepping on a field and they’ve already played six games. It was definitely obvious,” Tigers head coach Randy Cygan said. “We’ll be there eventually. We can play with them.”
With being unable to practice outdoors due to snow on the team’s field, Cygan expected to see some struggles in the opener.
“Real balls bounce off of dirt different than soft cushy balls on a gym floor,” he said. “Outfielders hadn’t seen a fly ball hardly until today.”
Early on Manhattan was competitive with the Falcons and even took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth after loading the bases with no outs. But Florence-Carlton countered with five runs in the bottom half of the frame and then added six more in the sixth.
“First four innings we played pretty darn good,” said Cygan. “We had one bad inning and the wheels kind of fell off a little bit, but not that upset with what we did today. We did some good things, and we did some things that we got to fix.”
The Falcons (5-0) scored all five runs in the fourth with two outs, which included an RBI-double by Ava Philibrick. Manhattan also committed a costly error in the frame.
“Everything bad happened that inning,” said Cygan. “The wheels kind of fell off then.”
Florence-Carlton finished with 15 hits and Maggie Schneiter led the way by going 3-for-3 with a double. Taylor Pyette also had three hits and Madison Potter smacked a double.
The Tigers were led by Camdyn Hogate, who had two of the team’s six hits including a double. Zohy O’Rouke also hit a double.
“Our hitters were kind of aggressive,” said Cygan. “I’d like to see more hits, but we did hit quite a few balls right on the nose right at people so that took us out of an inning or two. Just bad luck where we hit the ball.”
If conditions permit, Manhattan is scheduled to make its home debut Tuesday against Ennis.
Three Forks notches first win in program history
Ada Rae Thomas hit a walkoff single Wednesday in the bottom of the seventh as Three Forks notched its first win in program history.
The Wolves built a three-run lead through three innings and then managed to hang on at the end to beat Ennis, 10-9, in a Western B-C clash. Thomas led the charge by pitching a complete game in the circle and knocking in Sierra Schall for the game-winning run.
“Schall hit a fly ball to right field that went off the glove and led to Schall ending up on third,” Three Forks head coach Clay Feliciano said. “Thomas hit a hard ground ball up the middle to walk it off.”
Fallon Page and Thomas each hit their first career home runs in the contest, and Thomas tossed a six hitter in the circle with 11 strike outs and eight walks.
The Wolves tallied 13 hits with Thomas finishing with four hits and three RBIs. Eva Parker had three hits and Page had two.
“The girls battled all seven innings,” said Feliciano.
The Wolves (1-2) return to action Tuesday hosting Deer Lodge.
Florence-Carlton 14, Manhattan 4
Manhattan 000 310 - 4 6 3
Florence 101 516 - 14 15 1
Emma Kabalin and Zohy O’Rourke. Autumn Sutton and Taylor Pyette.
MANHATTAN (0-1) - Camdyn Holgate 2-3 (2B), Kabalin 1-3, Morgan Pavlik 1-3, O’Rourke 1-1 (2B), Paige Ballantyne 1-3, Rylee Gault 0-3, Aaila Matheson 0-3, Delaney Doherty 0-2, Malia Friese 0-3.
FLORENCE-CARLTON (5-0) - Olivia Coulter 1-4, Maggie Schneiter 3-3 (2B), Rylee Yeoman 1-3, Ava Philibrick 2-3 (2B), Hailey Sutton 0-2, Lily Bender 1-2, A. Sutton 2-4, Madison Potter 1-3 (2B), Elise Schneiter 0-1, Kaylee Crawford 1-4 (2B), Pyette 3-4.
Three Forks 10, Ennis 9
Ennis 140 011 2 - 9 6 6
Three Forks 304 110 1 - 10 13 3
Elizabeth Olson and Sage Canterbury. Ada Rae Thomas and Sierra Schall.
ENNIS (0-1) - Jaylyn Jenkins 3-4 (2B), Canterbury 0-3, Payton Mallett 1-3 (HR), Megan Knack 1-1, Olson 0-2, Marisa Snider 0-3, Brooke Pittman 0-2, Kayzli Ostler 0-1, Rylee Klasna 0-3, Allysea Hilton 1-4.
THREE FORKS (1-2) - Tycie Davis 0-5, Schall 1-4, Thomas 4-5 (2B, HR), Fallon Page 2-3 (HR), Eva Parker 3-4, Nova Ervin 1-4, Karlie McDermott 1-2, Maycee Church 0-2, Arabella McCauley 1-4.