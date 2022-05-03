In a contest in which the teams combined for seven home runs, Park County rallied with six runs on the bottom of the seventh to stun Manhattan, 18-17, Monday.
The Rangers (7-4) trailed 17-12 entering the bottom half of the frame, but began their comeback when Emily Jesson hit a lead off home run.
Trailing 17-15, Kenna Benzel drew a two-out walk and then advanced to third on a double by Marissa Taylor. Kaylee Roberts singled to score Benzel and then Taylor Young singled to drive in Roberts for the game-winning run.
Manhattan (8-5) took a 4-0 lead in the first and extended it to 9-0 in the second. Morgan Pavlik belted a three-run homer in the second and then Paige Ballantyne immediately followed with a solo homer.
But Park answered with two runs in the bottom half of the frame and scored five in the third to answer four by Manhattan in the top half. Delaney Doherty hit a solo homer to highlight the third inning.
The Tigers also received a three-run home run by Camdyn Holgate in the fourth to extend the lead to 16-7. The freshman finished 4 for 5 and also hit a double.
Pavlik had a pair of doubles to go along with her home run to finish 3 for 5, while Adele Didriksen, Doherty, and Blanchard each had two hits.
Park, which outscored Manhattan 11-1 over the final three innings, got home runs from Benzel and Taylor to help fuel its comeback.
Manhattan’s conference doubleheader against Missoula Loyola, which was scheduled for Tuesday, was moved to Thursday due to wet weather.
Park 18, Manhattan 17
Manhattan 454 301 0 - 17 16 3
Park 025 050 6 - 18 18 7
Meagan Elgas, Emma Kabalin (5) and Adele Didriksen. Ava Malone, Kenna Benzel (2) and Marissa Taylor.