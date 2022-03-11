BOZEMAN — Down seven late in the second quarter, Manhattan forced a turnover on its half of the court. Callin Fenno then got behind a Malta player and sprinted to the other end of the floor for what could have been two much-needed points.
But the long pass from the other side of halfcourt by Wyatt Jones was too long and smacked off the backboard. Malta regained possession and eventually took a 30-23 lead into halftime.
Lost opportunities such as that plagued Manhattan in a quarterfinal loss against Bigfork at the state Class B tournament Thursday, and ultimately led to a season-ending defeat Friday in a loser-out game against Malta, 62-50, in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Tigers (19-8) never really found their stride offensively and head coach Wes Kragt noted his team’s lack of an inside presence proved to be the downfall.
“Part of that was we’re seeing two good teams at a state tournament. We ran into two teams that both had size,” he said. “We struggled a little bit against size and that was kind of the same thing tonight.”
With no one to match up against Malta’s Connor Tuss, a 6-7 post, the Mustangs dominated in the paint. Tuss scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 13 boards en route to finishing with a double-double.
“They had a 6-7 kid, so we struggled to play man against him because every time he caught the ball he was able to got up with it,” said Kragt. “When we were in zone they knocked down 3’s. So you go to give them credit, they knocked down tough shots.”
Stockton Oxarart and Rex Williamson each buried three 3’s for Malta en route to finishing with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Two of Oxarart’s 3’s came on back-to-back possessions late in the third quarter as the Mustangs stretched their lead to 48-29.
While Malta (14-10) led by as many as 22 in the third following a 12-2 run, the Tigers made a valiant rally in the fourth. Markus Fenno connected on a pair of shots from behind the arc, and Wyatt Jones added another, as Manhattan got within 59-50 with 52.3 seconds remaining.
“These kids, they were fighting until the very end,” said Kragt. “It was a good tournament and I’m proud of them.”
After reaching the state championship game a year ago few expected the Tigers to return. After all, Manhattan lost its two leading scorers as well as two other starters who did not return.
But the team overcame plenty of hurdles to win a district championship, place third at divisional, and make it back to state.
Kragt pointed out another accomplishment by the team.
“These kids, they had a great run getting here to the state tournament,” he said. “That’s the first time a Manhattan team has made it to back-to-back state tournaments in since 1964-65.”
Malta 62, Manhattan 50
Manhattan 10 13 10 17 - 50
Malta 17 13 23 9 - 62
MANHATTAN (19-8) – Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 7 3-6 17, Corban Johnson 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Jones 4 3-4 12, Markus Fenno 4 2-2 14, Callin Fenno 1 3-4 5, Weston Fenno 0 0-0 0, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Jace Deming 0 0-0 0, Blaise Harned 0 0-0 0, Payden Cantalupo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-16 50.
MALTA (14-10) – Treyton Wilke 4 0-3 9, Bohdi Brenden 2 1-1 4, Jared Eggerbrecht 2 0-1 5, Rex Williamson 3 1-2 10, Connor Tuss 7 3-4 17, Kaden Bishop 2 0-0 5, Stockton Oxarart 3 2-4 11, Seth Siewing 0 0-0 0, Carson Ottinger 0 0-0 0, Brenner Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-15 62.
3-point goals: Man 5 (M. Fenno 4, Jones 1), Mal 9 (Willamson 3, Oxarart 3, Wilke 1, Eggebrecht 1, Bishop 1).