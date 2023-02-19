Manhattan Tigers

Manhattan’s players and coaches pose with the District 5B Tournament runner up trophy Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

 Dan Chesnet

Despite losing the championship game of the District 5B Tournament Saturday night, Manhattan head coach Brad Ballantyne couldn’t have been prouder of his team.

The Tigers were on the verge of being blown out following a dismal second quarter but mounted a furious second half rally led by the long-range shooting of Camdyn Holgate. Big Timber did just enough down the stretch, however, to hang on for a 48-46 victory in the District 5B Tournament championship game in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

Isabelle Dawe

Manhattan’s Isabelle Dawe, left, is cut off by Big Timber’s Laney Ketcham while dribbling along the baseline Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Gracie Millimen

Manhattan’s Gracie Millimen, center, tries to secure a rebound between a pair of Big Timber players during Saturday District 5B Tournament championship game.

Tags

Recommended for you