...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead
Mountains.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
Manhattan’s players and coaches pose with the District 5B Tournament runner up trophy Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Despite losing the championship game of the District 5B Tournament Saturday night, Manhattan head coach Brad Ballantyne couldn’t have been prouder of his team.
The Tigers were on the verge of being blown out following a dismal second quarter but mounted a furious second half rally led by the long-range shooting of Camdyn Holgate. Big Timber did just enough down the stretch, however, to hang on for a 48-46 victory in the District 5B Tournament championship game in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
It’s the fourth straight district title for the Herders, while Manhattan brought home hardware for the first time since 2016. Both teams advanced the Southern B Divisional, which begins March 2 in Billings.
“Second half, down, they’re tired, they easily could have cashed in and been happy with the second-place trophy,” said Ballantyne. “And for them to come (alive) second half — Cam showed some grit, I mean all of them did.”
Manhattan (13-6) trailed 21-10 at halftime after failing to make a field goal in the second quarter and scoring just one point on a free throw by Haley Halversen. But Holgate ignited the rally by drilling four 3’s in the third quarter and scoring all of her team-high 18 points in the second half.
“We’ve been telling her you’ve got to attack the basket, attack the basket,” said Ballantyne. “And she started doing that a little bit and obviously she hit some shots, but we just had a high ball screen and she got some looks and she’s a good enough athlete that she can be set and be balanced and then make decisions after she gets to that point. It opened some stuff open for other people too.”
While Holgate heated up, Big Timber’s Bailey Finn never cooled off. The senior guard scored a game-high 26 points and had an answer every time the Tigers made a charge.
Finn drilled a 3 with 3:07 left in the game to stretch the lead to 47-40, but Miah Fenno answered at the other end with a long ball to cut it back to four. Then the Tigers’ Gracie Millimen and Halversen made it a one-point game after combining to make 3 of 4 free throw attempts with under a minute remaining.
Finn capped the scoring on a free with 3.6 seconds to go, and then the Herders began their celebration after Holgate just missed on a halfcourt shot that went off the left side of the rim.
Millimen finished with 10 points, while Halversen had nine.
Kameryn Ketchum was the only other Herder in double figures with 10 points.
Although his players were disappointed following the loss, Ballantyne noted the team’s growth and growing confidence.
“I’m glad because I’ve been telling them this is the expectation. Don’t be shocked that we’re here this is where we planned and wanted to be,” he said. “So there were some tears and they were upset, which I’m glad for, but also it’s tournament time. Let it hurt until you leave the locker room and then we got to regroup and refocus.”