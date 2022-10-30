Football

Manhattan nearly pulled off a major upset Saturday in the first round of the State B playoffs. But No. 1 Bigfork made a defensive stand with 30 seconds remaining to hang on for the victory.

After completing a first down pass to move the ball to the 9-yard line with under a minute remaining, Manhattan quarterback Michael Stewart threw three straight incompletions as the Vikings escaped with a 21-16 victory.

