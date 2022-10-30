Manhattan nearly pulled off a major upset Saturday in the first round of the State B playoffs. But No. 1 Bigfork made a defensive stand with 30 seconds remaining to hang on for the victory.
After completing a first down pass to move the ball to the 9-yard line with under a minute remaining, Manhattan quarterback Michael Stewart threw three straight incompletions as the Vikings escaped with a 21-16 victory.
“Would of been nice to knock Bigfork out as I see them playing in the state championship here in a couple weeks,” Tigers head coach Wes Kragt said. “Although it didn’t go our way today I am one proud coach. We got better every week and made huge improvements from the beginning of the year to the end.”
While No. 9 Manhattan (5-4) had a chance to win the game late, mistakes proved costly. The team committed three turnovers — the first led to a 10-yard touchdown run by Jaxson Nelson to give Bigfork an early 7-0 lead — and a receiver dropped a sure touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that would have given the Tigers a two-score advantage.
“We had over 130 more yards of offense than they had, but two crucial turnovers that just killed us and 3 total fumbles on the day,” said Kragt. “We did a good job of moving the ball on offense dominating the time of possession in the game.”
Manhattan took an 8-7 lead when Stewart completed a short pass to Landyn Benson, who scored from 28 yards out with 2:38 left before halftime. George Stenberg ran in the two-point conversion.
But after the Tigers’ defense made a stop on Bigfork’s ensuing possession inside their own 25, Stewart fumbled with less than a minute remaining and Nick Walker returned it 22 yards to give the Vikings a 14-8 lead at halftime.
Manhattan began the second half with a seven-minute drive that culminated in a 7-yard touchdown pass from Stewart to Mason Venema. Venema made a one-handed grab while falling to the ground, and then the duo also connected on the two-point conversion to make it 16-14.
Midway through the fourth quarter, after Manhattan had recovered a fumble at its own 25, Kragt surprised the Vikings by calling a double pass four plays later. But Stenberg’s throw to a wide-open Gabe Johnson was dropped in what would have been an easy touchdown.
“We had a good chance to go up two scores late in the fourth on a wide-open play that we couldn’t connect,” said Kragt. “Then on that last drive we just didn’t get the breaks we needed on the goalline to punch one more touchdown in to win.”
Wyatt Johnston scored the game-winning touchdown for Bigfork on a 70-yard pass from Tristin Herd with 7:34 left in the game.
“Although we out performed them on the field and in the stat book, the ending score did not turn out in our favor,” said Kragt.
Bigfork (9-0), which is last year’s state runner-up, will host Glasgow in a quarterfinal game Nov. 5.
Bigfork 21, Manhattan 16
Manhattan 0 8 8 0 - 16
Bigfork 7 7 7 0 - 21
BF - Jaxson Nelson 10 run (Tristin Herd kick)
Man - Landyn Benson 28 pass from Michael Stewart (George Stenberg run)
BF - Nick Walker 22 fumble return (Herd kick)
Man - Mason Venema 7 pass from Michael Stewart (Venema pass from Stewart)