Manhattan wrapped up the regular season over the weekend by winning three of it’s four games at the annual Laverne Combo Invitational in Butte.
Following a 9-6 loss to Ronan to begin the tournament, the Tigers defeated Columbia Falls 11-5, Hamilton 13-2, and Stevensville 30-10.
“It was a good weekend for our girls,” Manhattan head coach Randy Cygan said. “It should give us confidence to play four (Class) A teams up there and get three wins.”
Manhattan (14-8) took a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth against Ronan, but the Maidens responded with six in the bottom half of the frame en route to victory.
“We could have beat them. We just had too many errors that game,” said Cygan. “They’re a pretty good team though, don’t get me wrong. But that’s a team we could have beat.”
The Tigers were held to six hits and committed a pair of errors in the loss. But the offense produced 39 hits and 54 runs over the next three games.
Manhattan never trailed after taking a 2-0 lead in the first against Columbia Falls. Sierra Blanchard hit a home run and triple in the contest, while Adele Didriksen was 3 for 3 with a triple.
The Tigers score five runs in the first against Hamilton and then added four in the second and third innings. The game was called in the fourth due to tournament time limit.
Morgan Pavlik hit a home run, and drew a pair of walks, to highlight the offense.
Manhattan capped the tournament by scoring a program record 30 runs against Stevensville. The team scored 15 runs in the first inning and 10 in the fourth during the offensive onslaught.
“I never try to run the scores up on teams and that one it just happened,” said Cygan.
The Tigers finished with 21 hits led by Blanchard. The senior finished 5 for 5 with a home run.
Pavlik also homered in the contest and the dinger tied the single season record of six, which has been held by Shayla Shea (2019) and Natalie Scott (2021).
Paige Ballantyne and Didriksen added doubles in the victory.
Megan Elgas, Emma Kablin and Pavlik each earned a victory in the circle, and Pavlik tossed a 2-hit victory against Hamilton.
Manhattan returns to action at the Western B Divisional, which begins Thursday in Plains.
Ronan 9, Manhattan 6
Manhattan 100 221 - 6 6 2
Ronan 210 060 - 9 8 4
Megan Elgas and Adele Didriksen. K Sherman and H Stokes.
MANHATTAN (11-8) - Didriksen 1-3 (HR), Camdyn Holgate 0-3, Sierra Blanchard 0-3, Zohy O’Rourke 2-3, Paige Ballantyne 1-3 (2B), Morgan Pavlik 1-3 (HR), Lexl Miller 1-3, Delaney Doherty 0-3, Elgas 0-2.
RONAN - A Luedtke 1-4, K Santos 0-3, L WeatherWax 2-3, Sherman 1-2, A Welker 0-2, Stokes 1-3, H Webster 2-3 (HR), M Corum 1-3, H Lytton 0-2, T Burland 0-1.
Manhattan 11, Columbia Falls 5
Manhattan 236 - 11 12 0
Columbia Falls 005 - 5 3 4
Emma Kabalin and Adele Didriksen. H Peters, M Moultray (3) and D Rensel.
MANHATTAN (12-8) - Didriksen 3-3 (3B), Sierra Blanchard 2-3 (3B, HR), Camdyn Holgate 2-3 (2B), Zohy O’Rourke 1-2, Paige Ballantyne 1-3 (2B), Morgan Pavlik 1-2, Lexi Miller 1-2, Kabalin 1-2, Rylee Gault 0-2.
COLUMBIA FALLS - S Mann 0-1, H Lawrence 0-1, A Dawson 1-2, Moultray 1-1, Peters 1-2 (HR), A Fisher 0-2, A Darsow 0-1, K Trenkle 0-0, Rensel 0-2.
Manhattan 13, Hamilton 2
Hamilton 000 2 - 2 2 2
Manhattan 544x - 13 6 0
K Shepherd, M Cornelison (3) and Unknown. Morgan Pavlik and Camdyn Holgate.
HAMILTON - A Flynn 0-2, D Beck 0-1, M Ward 1-2, B Johnson 0-2, H McKinley 1-2 (HR), Shepherd 0-1, Cornelison 0-1, A Broad 0-1, M Fischer 0-1, T Jackson 0-1.
MANHATTAN (13-8) - Adele Didriksen 0-1, Sierra Blanchard 1-2, Holgate 1-2, Zohy O’Rourke 1-2, Abby Samuel 0-1, Paige Ballantyne 1-2, Pavlik 1-1 (HR), Lexi Miller 1-2, Danielle Nolan 0-0, Emma Kabalin 0-1, Delaney Doherty 0-2, Aaila Matheson 0-0.
Manhattan 30, Stevensville 10
Manhattan (15)41 (10) - 30 21 5
Stevensville 6 11 2 - 10 7 8
Meagan Elgas and Adele Didriksen. C Moody, L Brushia (1) and E Kopsa.
MANHATTAN (14-8) - Didriksen 1-4 (2B), Sierra Blanchard 5-5 (HR), Camdyn Holgate 2-4, Zohy O’Rourke 3-5, Paige Ballantyne 1-4 (2B), Morgan Pavlik 3-4 (HR), Lexi Miller 3-5, Morgan Friese 1-2, Elgas 2-4.
STEVENSVILLE - C Schneiter 2-2, R Grover 0-1, L Newsom 0-1, Brushia 1-2,
S Berning 0-2, C Moody 2-3, Kopsa 1-3, C Smith 0-0, K Frost 0-1, M Davids 0-1, K Weiss 0-1, H Thomas 1-2.