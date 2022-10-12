Volleyball

Following a third place finish at the Manhattan Christian Invitational Oct. 1, Manhattan continued its late season surge this past week by winning a pair of 5-set thrillers.

The Tigers rallied to defeat Whitehall in a District 5B match 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 17-15 at home Thursday, and then held off Gardiner on the road Saturday 25-20, 25-27, 25-20, 12-25, 16-14.

Tags

Recommended for you