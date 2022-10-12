Following a third place finish at the Manhattan Christian Invitational Oct. 1, Manhattan continued its late season surge this past week by winning a pair of 5-set thrillers.
The Tigers rallied to defeat Whitehall in a District 5B match 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 17-15 at home Thursday, and then held off Gardiner on the road Saturday 25-20, 25-27, 25-20, 12-25, 16-14.
“We are still trying to figure out how we operate best as a team. We’ve got a lot of young players filling big roles and that comes with a learning curve,” Manhattan head coach Dinah Sime said. “But this team has figured out how to battle and stick together.”
Andi Day Douma led the charge offensively in both matches. The senior middle hitter tallied 13 kills and four blocks against Whitehall and then added 19 kills, 36 digs and two blocks against Gardiner.
“Andi Douma is a huge piece of our offense and brings a lot of leadership to the team. When she’s on a roll, the team follows her lead and we play our best,” said Sime. “Our goal as a team is to make a strong postseason run again, so every game is a learning opportunity for when it really matters.”
Emma Kabalin had 11 kills and four aces against Gardiner and seven kills and seven aces against Gardiner. Sophomore setter Camdyn Holgate dished out a total of 99 assists in the two matches and had 20 digs against Whitehall.
Manhattan (4-6, 3-4 District 5B) is back in action Thursday hosting league-leading Townsend.
Three Forks swept by Bulldogs
Following an 11-day break Three Forks returned to action Tuesday and was swept on the road by league-leading Townsend.
Led by a match-high nine kills from Cassidy Flynn, the Bulldogs posted a 25-18, 25-12, 25-7 District 5B win.
“First set was competitive,” Three Forks head coach Shann Mack said. “And then we had some serve-receive and defensive breakdowns that kept us from staying with them.”
The Wolves were led by Natalie Pestel and Cheyenne Cavin, who each finished with four kills. Pestel also tallied a match-high 17 digs.
Three Forks (4-4, 4-5 District 5B) is back in action Saturday hosting Whitehall.