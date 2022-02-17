Less than two minutes into its tournament opener Thursday, Manhattan was dealt a blow when Corban Johnson came down in the paint and rolled his ankle. The senior left the game and did not return.
But his teammates, after shaking off a sluggish start, did enough in the first half to gain a five-point lead at the break and then pulled away in the second half for a 52-39 quarterfinal victory at the District 5B Tournament.
“We finally got calmed down a little,” Tigers head coach Wes Kragt said. “It was the first game and Corb went out with an injury right away and we were playing with some guys that haven’t got a lot of minutes. We’re not too deep, so we kind of got calmed down.”
Fellow senior Payden Cantalupo stepped into Johnson’s role, while Evan Douma and Markus Fenno carried the team in the first half. Douma consistently worked inside for points, while Fenno buried four first half 3’s, including three in the second quarter to answer key shots at the other end.
“We struggled some on offense,” said Kragt. “So we got him down the corner on the fast break and he hit a couple after they were making shots to keep us ahead and to keep our mindset going in the right direction.”
Fenno’s final 3 of the first half gave the Tigers a 24-20 lead, and the team took a 29-24 lead into halftime.
Manhattan (14-5) eventually pulled away in the fourth, which began with a 3 by Fenno. The Tigers stretched the lead to as many as 15 and Fenno and Douma each finished with a game-high 18.
Jadon Pierce and Wyatt Jones each finished with seven points for Manhattan, while Brendan Wagner tallied 14 for the Trojans.
“Payden came in and he’s a hustle defensive guy. We had to rotate some guys and Evan and Markus kind of carried us in that first half,” said Kragt. “We’ll see what we’re made of tomorrow. I’m not sure if he (Johnson) can go or not.”
Manhattan will play Townsend in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Whitehall has a loser-out game Saturday morning.
Manhattan 52, Whitehall 39
Whitehall 10 14 6 9 - 39
Manhattan 11 18 6 17 - 52
WHITEHALL – Chance Grimes 0 0-0 0, Brendan Wagner 6 1-2 14, Parker Wagner 2 0-0 5, Gavin French 2 0-0 5, Mike Diefenderfer 1 0-0 2, Karsen McMillan 0 0-0 0, Lane Wagner 6 0-1 13, Ashton Pochelon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 1-3 39.
MANHATTAN (14-5) – David Bates 0 0-0 0, Callin Fenno 1 0-0 2, Jadon Pierce 3 1-1 7, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 8 2-4 18, Wyatt Jones 2 3-5 7, Markus Fenno 6 1-1 18, Payden Catalupo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-11 52.
3-point goals: Whi 4 (B. Wagner 1, P. Wagner 1, French 1, L. Wagner 1), Man 5 (M. Fenno 5).