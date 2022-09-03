...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR
HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY
THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118...
* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern
Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark
National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front,
Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the
Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark
National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts
of the Helena National Forest.
* TEMPERATURES...Mid 90s to near 105 on Saturday. Upper 80s to mid
90s on Sunday.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds
will shift westerly Saturday evening and continue out of the west
15 to 25 with gusts up to 35 on Sunday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible late
Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic gusts from showers and thunderstorms are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&
Leading by just three points late in the third quarter Friday night, Manhattan finished strong en route to earning its first victory of the season.
The Tigers scored a pair of touchdowns down the stretch, and were successful on a pair of two-point conversions, en route to a 32-13 non-conference victory in the team’s home debut.
“With this young team we definitely got better from the first week to second, but we are going to have to keep improving,” first-year head coach Wes Kragt said. “Our conference is tough this year so every game is going to be a battle.”
Manhattan (1-1) was shut out in its opener against defending state champion Florence-Carlton, but got the offense going against the Rams. Michael Stewart threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Mason Venema and Keaton Sargent scored on a 4-yard run as the team built a 16-13 halftime lead.
The Tigers capped the scoring with a 24-yard TD run by Tyson Bakke late in the third, and then a 17-yard scamper by George Stenberg in the fourth. The offense converted all four of its two-point attempts in the contest.
“Offensively we were able to move the ball efficiently, through a balanced attack,” said Kragt. “Michael Stewart had a great game throwing the ball tonight for us. Line did a good job blocking for our running backs. Getting that first deep touchdown on the board for us was big for the team’s confidence.”
Missoula Loyola scored both of it touchdowns through the air, including a 70-yard strike. But overall Kragt was pleased with the defensive effort.
“Defensively we were able to shut down (Talen) Reynolds and the run game, which was a big part of our success tonight,” he said. “Couple breakdowns in the secondary that week need to fix.”
Manhattan is back in action Sept. 9 hosting Columbus in its conference opener.
Manhattan 32, Missoula Loyola 13
Missoula Loyola 7 6 0 0 - 13
Manhattan 16 0 8 8 - 32
Manhattan scoring
Man - Mason Venema 54 pass from Michael Stewart (Tyson Bakke run)
Man - Keaton Sargent 4 run (Venema pass from Stewart)
Man - Bakke 24 run (Sargent run)
Man - George Stenberg 17 run (Venema pass from Stewart)