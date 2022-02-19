Midway through the second quarter of Saturday’s consolation game of the District 5B Tournament, Sophie Duffin was the last to get up following a scrum under the basket. It was clear by the look on her face that the Manhattan guard was in pain.
Duffin was helped off the floor and then watched the rest of the game against Three Forks with ice wrapped around her right knee. Intent not to let that play be the final memory of her career, the Tigers rallied around their fallen teammate to beat Three Forks 34-31.
“Soph goes down. She’s a wonderful kid and you hate to see that, but I think sometimes that can be a momentum thing too,” Manhattan head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “We were playing okay before that … but they love her to death.”
After winning just three games a year ago, the Tigers advanced to a play-in game at the Southern B Divisional March 2 in Billings. Ballantyne, who is in his first season at the helm, credited his players for the turnaround.
“Proud of the girls,” he said. “It’s not been easy, but we’ve been preaching and preaching (playing) together. And honestly we haven’t always been together, but they bought in enough and they were together enough and I’m just really proud.”
Manhattan (12-10) led much of the second half, but trailed 31-28 after the Wolves’ Lily Jones and Jayden Woodland buried back-to-back 3’s with just under 5 minutes remaining.
The Tigers got within two, 31-29, on a free throw by Adele Didriksen with 2:50 to go. The senior missed the second attempt, but Gracie Millimen putback the miss to tie the game.
Millimen scored the go-ahead bucket with 16 seconds remaining for a 33-31 lead, and then made the first free throw of a bonus opportunity with 3.6 seconds left to stretch the lead to three.
“I was just thinking of the teammate that got hurt during the game,” Millimen said of her mindset at the line. “We all wanted to win it for her because it’s her senior year this year. I was thinking of the team and we really wanted to win.”
The Wolves secured the rebound off the miss, but failed to get off a shot at the other end before the buzzer sounded. It was a frustrating end for Three Forks, which missed several good looks in the final minute.
“You can’t miss two free throws and miss a layup under a minute. Score’s tied, you can’t do that and expect to win,” Wolves head coach Mike Sauvageau said. “We missed and they didn’t. We had plenty of chances.”
Three Forks (12-10) had swept the regular season series and received a game-high 18 points from Woodland. But the misses down the stretch sealed the team’s fate.
Millimen tallied a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Esther Halverson and Camdyn Holgate combined for 13 points.
“We’re just so really happy and really proud of each other,” Millimen said. “We did this together and we’re going to stick together for divisionals too and we’re going to do our best.”
Manhattan 34, Three Forks 31
Manhattan 9 8 7 10 - 34
Three Forks 11 3 9 8 - 31
MANHATTAN (12-10) - Adele Didriksen 0 1-2 1, Miah Fenno 2 0-1 5, Camdyn Holgate 1 0-0 3, Sophie Duffin 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Millimen 7 1-2 15, Haley Halversen 1 0-1 2, Ella Halverson 2 3-4 8. Totals: 13 5-8 34.
THREE FORKS (12-10) - Tanaya Hauser 0 0-0 0, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 2 0-0 5, Jayden Woodland 6 3-6 18, Brianna Warren 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Swenson 1 1-1 3, Jasmyn Murphy 1 1-2 3, Fallon Page 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5-10 31.
3-point goals: Man 3 (Fenno 1, Holgate 1, E. Halverson 1), TF 4 (Woodland 3, L. Jones 1).