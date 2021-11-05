Manhattan rallied to a force a fifth set and nearly came back to win the match, but came up a little short in a season-ending loss Friday.
Oliviah Westervelt and Adele Didriksen combined for 24 kills for the Tigers, but Baker held on for a 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-13 victory in a loser-out match at the Southern B Divisional.
“We went down fighting in our last match with Baker and unfortunately didn’t come out on top,” Manhattan interim head coach Dinah Sime said. “ At the end of the day I am nothing but proud of each and every one of them. The growth that happened this season was pretty incredible. I am not sure what the future holds, but I’m excited to see where this program goes from here.”
The Spartans built an 8-4 lead in the fifth set and appeared to have things wrapped up following a tip to make it 14-11. But Manhattan setter Camdyn Holgate scored on a dump and Westervelt, an outside hitter, followed with a kill to trim the deficit to one, 14-13.
Baker wrapped up the victory when kill attempt went off the block of Westervelt and out of play.
Westervelt finished with 13 kills and Didriksen had 11. Didriksen also tallied a team-high 18 digs, while Andi Douma and Teresa Bannan each had four aces.
After failing to reach the divisional tournament a year ago, and then dealing with the sudden resignation of head coach Charli Chapman early in the season, Sime credited the team for what they were able to accomplish.
“This season was nothing like anyone ever imagined it would be,” she said. “These girls battled through some high highs and some low lows. Their goal was to make it back to the divisional tournament and they did it, which created a huge learning opportunity for our younger players to see the level of talent outside of our district.”
Manhattan finishes the season with a 13-9 record, and the 13 victories are the most for the program since 2015.
Southern B Divisional
(at Huntley Project High School)
Friday's scores
Joliet def. Red Lodge 25-21, 25-22, 25-16, loser-out.
Baker def. Manhattan 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-13, loser-out.
Townsend def. Joliet 25-22, 20-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-13, loser-out.
Colstrip def. Baker 26-24, 25-11, 25-18, loser-out.
Huntley Project def. Jefferson 25-16, 25-12, 29-27, semifinal.
Townsend def. Colstirp 17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 15-5, fourth.
BAKER - Stats not reported.
MANHATTAN (13-9) - Kills: 36 (Oliviah Westervelt 13, Adele Didriksen 11). Digs: 78 (Didriksen 18, Camdyn Holgate 17). Blocks: 10 (Didriksen 6, Teresa Bannan 3). Aces: 13 (Andi Douma 4, Bannan 4). Assists: 36 (Holgate 31).