Trailing by 12 entering the fourth quarter, and playing without starting quarterback Callin Fenno, Manhattan put together a furious rally.
The Tigers tied the score after Mason Venema scored on a 14-yard pass from Austin Devers. But the PAT, which would have given the team a one-point lead, was blocked and then Big Timber scored a touchdown in overtime for a 25-19 District 5B victory.
“We had a chance to win the game in regulation with just a minute left but our PAT got blocked,” Manhattan head coach Chris Grabowska said. “So we could have been up 20-19 and our PAT got blocked.”
It was the second failed attempt as the Herders also blocked a PAT earlier in the fourth quarter after Manhattan had made it a one score game on a 4-yard touchdown run by Devers.
In overtime the Tigers (1-3, 0-1 District 5B) gained a couple of yards on first down. But a penalty pushed the team back on second down and the possession stalled from there.
“We had to take a couple of shots and just didn’t convert on (them). And yeah, turned it over,” Grabowska explained. “Our defense held them to fourth down. It was a passing play and the quarterback (Connor Giesecke) made a good play. Their quarterback scrambled in for a touchdown.”
Manhattan was dealt a blow when Fenno was injured in the first half and left the game. Logan Vasarella got the team on the scoreboard on a 30-yard second quarter run, but Big Timber (3-2, 1-0 District 5B) took a 12-7 lead into halftime on a pair of TD receptions by Kuirt Gullings.
While a tough loss in the conference opener, Grabowska noted the team needs to quickly turn the page with Townsend coming to town Friday.
“You know, we’re a few plays away from being 3-1 instead of 1-3,” he said. “Just move on, learn from mistakes, and work on next week’s conference game.”
Three Forks shut out by 'Dogs
Three Forks was shut out in its conference opener Friday night by Townsend. The Bulldogs posted a 35-0 victory.
