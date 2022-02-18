...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches at lower elevations, with 6 to 12 inches possible in the
mountains and over mountain passes.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison
Counties.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme
conditions are expected for newborn livestock.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rapidly falling temperatures on Sunday and
initially wet road surfaces could lead to a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Corban Johnson and Evan Douma (24) celebrate after Manhattan defeated Townsend in a semifinal game at the District 5B Tournament Friday.
Thanks to a stout defensive effort in the second half, Manhattan is returning to the District 5B Tournament championship game.
The No. 3 Tigers, who are the defending district champs, rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 2 Townsend, 41-32, in the semifinals Friday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
After being held to just 11 points in the first half, Manhattan turned the tables in the second and outscored the Bulldogs 30-12.
“We just got it done defensively in the second half. We held them to 12 points,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “If we would have made our free throws we would have beat them by 20.”
The Tigers (14-5) were just 5 of 19 from the line, including 3 of 11 over the final 3:22 of the contest. But Townsend was unable to capitalize and scored just three points in the fourth after taking a three-point lead into the frame.
Manhattan never found a rhythm offensively in the first half and trailed throughout. But after scoring the first six points of the second half the momentum began to shift.
“We weren’t getting to loose balls. And second (half) we had some guys step up,” said Kragt. “Wyatt (Jones) hit some big shots for us there and that got us back and gave us the lead, and they kind of panicked.”
Jones buried a 3 early in the third and then another to being the fourth to tie the game at 29. He finished with a game-high 17 points after shooting 7 of 12 from the field.
Manhattan took the lead for good, 31-29, when Jones scored on a putback with 6:04 remaining. Evan Douma, who scored 13 points, added a pair of big buckets later in the quarter to help the Tigers maintain the lead.
Townsend, which plays Big Timber in a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m., was led by Ryan Racht and Jesus Garcia, who combined for 20 points.
Manhattan, which clinched a berth to the divisional tournament, plays Jefferson in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Panthers upset top-seeded Three Forks in the other semifinal.
“First half we just came out flat,” said Kragt. “But give our guys credit, they came out in the second with a ton of energy and just got right after it.”