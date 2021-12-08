Following a memorable 2020-21 campaign that concluded with an appearance in the Class B state championship game, Manhattan has reloaded for another run at the state tournament.
The Tigers return a strong core from last year’s team, which posted a 19-3 record and won district and divisional championships, but have several holes to fill after the departure of three seniors, a transfer and an injury.
Thus, fourth-year Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt is ready to turn the page, but noted nothing will come easy in the highly competitive District 5B.
“We’re moving forward into this year and we’re going to go out and see what we can do,” he said. “Our conference is going to be really tough this year and obviously our division is the same thing. So I think every game is just going to be a battle and it’s going to come down to who can pull away in the end.”
The Tigers return just one starter in senior Corban Johnson. He was a key contributor a year ago and provides the team with a sturdy presence in the post.
But Manhattan lost guards Tate Bowler and Caden Holgate to graduation. The duo each earned All-State honors last year and were the team’s leading scorers.
“Those guys were good players for us,” said Kragt. “And going into this year our mindset is just try to move the ball and hopefully fill the stat sheet with all of our guys, and take the best open look that we can get. Just try to play fundamental basketball.”
Colter Barta also graduated while senior Finn Tesoro transferred to conference rival Three Forks. Tesoro was a second team all-conference selection last year.
The Tigers will also compete without senior Sven Stenberg, who tore his ACL during a football camp at Montana State University over the summer.
“Sven, you could kind of see his impact with how our football team did this year,” said Kragt. “Same with basketball. He was our defensive player and the guy who was going to go lock everybody up and get five rebounds, four assists a game. So he’ll be missed.”
Stenberg, who was a standout lineman and linebacker on the football team, would have given Manhattan a huge boost on both ends of the court.
“He’s a big loss for us,” said Kragt. “Just his defensive intensity and talking ... does all those little things.”
Seniors Evan Douma, Markus Fenno, Wyatt Jones and Jadon Pierce each saw plenty of varsity minutes a year ago and are expected to key contributors.
“They got some playing time last year,” said Kragt. “They’re going to have to step up and fill some roles and play some major minutes for us.”
Kragt was reluctant to talk about who else might have roles on the varsity after just a couple of days of practice, but noted he saw a lot of potential on the court.
Manhattan will make its debut Dec. 10-11 hosting its annual Tip-Off Tournament. The event was cancelled last year due to Covid concerns.
The team will also play non-conference games against Fairfield, Manhattan Christian (twice), Park County (twice), and Powell County.
The Tigers begin league play on the road against Jefferson Dec. 20.
“It’ll be an interesting year,” said Kragt. “Our conference is pretty good, so I think every game is going to be close.”
Ballantyne hoping to turnaround Tigers' girls
For the fifth time in as many years, Manhattan has a new head coach. But Brad Ballantyne is hoping to provide what the program has lacked over the past half decade — much needed stability.
Charli Chapman, who helmed both the basketball and volleyball teams, abruptly resigned in September. Ballantyne served as an assistant for Chapman last year and was hired as the head coach after her departure.
“Can’t deny what’s happened the last few years with turnover,” Ballantyne said. “But these kids want to work hard and have some success, so they’ve been pretty good so far.”
There were nearly 30 athletes participating in preseason practices, and Ballantyne was happy with the numbers.
“We got a big freshman class. I think thirteen freshmen,” he said. “So from where we were last year, we got more girls out and that’s good.”
Manhattan lost three players to graduation in post Hallie Hemenway and sisters Madeline and Olleca Severson. Cayli Chapman, a junior, transferred out of state following her mother’s resignation.
The Tigers’ returning seniors are Adele Didriksen, Sophie Duffin and Ella Halverson.
“I’m not going to shoot arrows at anybody as far as the past, but because of the turnover these seniors haven’t had a real opportunity to see the progression through the program and build into that (leadership) role,” said Ballantyne. “So that’s absolutely one of my priorities is to give those seniors some opportunities to lead and challenge them to lead and have a voice.”
Halverson has endured a pair of ACL surgeries during her prep career — one on each knee — but appears to be full strength entering the season.
“What I’ve seen out of her this year has been really good,” Ballantyne said. “So I’m real pleased with her.”
Also expected to be key contributors are junior Miah Fenno and sophomore Esther Halverson at guard and post, respectively. Ballantyne noted Fenno is a tenacious player.
“She’s aggressive and she’s going to handle the ball some and be kind of a floor leader at times,” he said. “Just by the nature of her personality it kind of lends its way to that, so she’ll be a real positive asset to us as far as defensively and offensively.”
Esther Halverson will help the team in the paint.
“She’s going to be a major contributor,” said Ballantyne. “The growth that she had from last year into the volleyball season, she’s bigger, stronger, quicker and more confident. She’s been doing a really good job.”
Manhattan also picked up three homeschool players in sisters Hayley and Kate Halvorsen and Gracie Millimen.
“Just good kids,” said Ballantyne. “Really excited for the opportunity to be in an atmosphere like this because being homeschooled they haven’t had the opportunity.”
Ballantyne said the focus for the coaching staff is to seek growth within the program and then, hopefully, success will follow after last year’s three-win campaign.
“If we do that, then down the road that’s going to help us out,” he said. “At this point, obviously as a coach, I want to win more than three. But I haven’t even addressed winning and we may not address winning until two-thirds (into the season). Right now it’s building a culture and getting these girls to take care of each other and buy into the system that we’re trying to implement.”