MANHATTAN — On the opening kickoff of Friday night’s game Manhattan’s Luke Randall booted the ball out of bounds. The resulting penalty moved the ball back five yards and Tigers lined up for another kick.

This time, however, Randall didn’t squarely get his foot on the ball and it spun toward Columbus’ Tysen Young. The junior was unable to handle the kick and the Tigers pounced on the loose ball at the Cougars’ 46.

Keaton Sargent

Manhattan’s Keaton Sargent follows the lead block of Denver Jenkins on a first half running play against Columbus Friday night.
Case Kruse

Manhattan’s Case Kruse (65) and Rance Hamilton celebrate after Kruse recovered a first half fumble Friday against Columbus.

