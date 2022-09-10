MANHATTAN — On the opening kickoff of Friday night’s game Manhattan’s Luke Randall booted the ball out of bounds. The resulting penalty moved the ball back five yards and Tigers lined up for another kick.
This time, however, Randall didn’t squarely get his foot on the ball and it spun toward Columbus’ Tysen Young. The junior was unable to handle the kick and the Tigers pounced on the loose ball at the Cougars’ 46.
Seven plays later Landyn Benson hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Michael Stewart, and then George Stenberg ran in the two-point conversion, as Manhattan took an 8-0 lead. The Tigers rode that early momentum to a 36-14 Southern B victory.
“We were kind of looking at doing an onside (kick) depending on how they lined up, and they adjusted, so we spread out,” first-year Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “He just missed the kick and it was luck that we got it.”
The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 Southern B) recovered another fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but failed to capitalize on its second possession on the game. On their third, however, the offense marched 60 yards in 11 plays to stretch the lead to 16-0 early in the second quarter.
Stenberg capped the drive with a 1-yard run, and then Tyson Bakke ran in the two-point conversion. It was the start of a 22-point quarter for Manhattan, which took a 30-0 lead into halftime.
“Their offense, running the wishbone, if you get the lead on them it kind of puts pressure on them to have to start passing the ball a little bit,” said Kragt. “So us jumping out of them right away really helped us moving forward throughout the rest game.”
While Columbus (2-1, 0-1 Southern B) broke off a few big plays here and there on the ground, the Tigers’ defense came up with big stops when needed. The unit also forced a turnover with Case Kruse recovering fumble on the Cougars’ first offensive possession of the second quarter.
“Defensively, all year our run stop game has been solid,” said Kragt. “So that’s kind of what we bank our hats on each week is that we can stop the run. Our D-backs did a great job tonight shutting down the pass game too.”
Following the turnover, Manhattan grinded 28 yards in 10 plays to extend the lead. Mason Venema hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Stewart on fourth and goal, and then Stenberg ran in the two-point conversion, to stretch the lead to 24-0.
Stewart spread the ball around to four different receivers and finished 8 of 15 for 111 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
“Last week it was the same thing,” said Kragt. “We had a bunch of different receivers catching passes and we try to spread it around. I thought all of our receivers in general did a great job.”
The biggest play of the game for the Tigers came with 1:55 remaining in the first half when Tebarek Hill hauled in a 56-yard TD pass from Stewart. Hill, a first-year player from Manhattan Christian, had made his first career catch earlier in the quarter and finished with 67 yards receiving.
Venema is also a first-year player from Christian, and he caught his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter from a yard out. The 6-foot-4 junior hauled in four balls for 24 yards.
“He’s been a solid contributor for us all year, so I’m happy to have him,” Kragt said of Venema.
Columbus got on the scoreboard in the third quarter after Austin Rager picked off a pass by Stewart. Cash Kramer scored five plays later on a 7-yard run.
The Cougars also scored with under 2 minutes remaining in the game on a 90-yard run by Tegan McDonald. That play, however, came with Manhattan’s the starting defense watching from the sideline.
Manhattan returns to action Sept. 16 hosting Townsend.
Manhattan 36, Columbus 14
Columbus 0 0 8 6 - 14
Manhattan 8 22 0 6 - 36
Man - Landyn Benson 13 pass from Michael Stewart (George Stenberg run)
Man - Stenberg 1 run (Tyson Bakke run)
Man - Mason Venema 6 pass from Stewart (Stenberg run)
Man - Tebarek Hill 56 pass from Stewart (pass failed)