THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of
the Helena Police Department for Kathryn June Ulrich.
Kathryn left a group home in Helena on October 22nd 2022 on foot.
She has diagnosed mental health issues and requires medication.
Due to her mental health issues and the adverse weather, there is
concern for Kathryn's safety.
Kathryn is a 27 year old white female, with hazel eyes and brown
hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was
last seen wearing black pants, a black winter jacket, black ranch
style boots, a white or cream beanie hat, and she was carrying a
brown or leather duffel bag. She has a tattoo reading the word
June and a burn scar on her left wrist. She also has a tattoo of
vines on her right wrist, a tattoo of a woman's face on her thigh,
and she has pierced ears.
If you have any information about Kathryn, please call the Helena
Police Department at (406) 447-8461, or dial 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and southwest
Montana.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on
young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local
Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
For the third consecutive week Manhattan was facing a must-win situation. And, once again, the team was victorious.
The Tigers clinched a berth into the State B playoffs Friday night with a 34-12 Southern B victory on the road against Big Timber in the regular season finale for both teams. Quarterback Michael Stewart threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more to lead Manhattan into the postseason.
“Overall we played one of our best games of the year. Only one penalty on the night,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “Despite the heavy rain Michael had a great game throwing the ball and our defense made some key stops all night.”
Manhattan (5-3) will travel to Bigfork for a first round playoff game at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Vikings, who won the Western B crown, are last year’s state runner up.
Manhattan finished in a three-way tie for second in the Southern B with Jefferson and Whitehall with a 4-2 league record, but heads into the postseason as the No. 4 seed due to a tiebreaker.
“We would of loved to get the two seed and host a playoff game, but unfortunately with the point spread that didn’t happen,” said Kragt. “We will see what we are made of playing the top-ranked team in the state next week.”
The Tigers took a 20-0 lead into halftime after Stewart threw a pair of first half touchdown passes and ran for another. The sophomore had scoring throws of 42 and 36 yards to Tebarek Hill and Mason Venema, respectively, and scored on a 2-yard run.
In the second half, Manhattan’s defense scored on a safety in the third quarter, and then Stewart threw a 32-yard TD pass to Rance Hamilton on the Tigers’ ensuing possession. Stewart capped the scoring for the Tigers with a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
“Case Kruse broke the school sack record with six on the night, including a forced fumble and recovered fumble,” said Kragt. “They struggled to block up front on our guys, very proud of our kids’ effort.”