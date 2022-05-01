Softball

Manhattan bounced back from a league loss to Ennis on Thursday with a pair of non-conference victories Saturday in Anaconda.

The Tigers began the day with a 24-4 rout of Thompson Falls after scoring 15 runs in the top of the seventh. In Game 2 Manhattan shut out Troy 17-0 in four innings.

Against Thompson Falls the Tigers tallied a season-high 26 hits. Every player had at least two hits in the contest with Morgan Pavlik leading the way. She finished 5 for 6 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs.

Sierra Blanchard went 4 for 6 with a triple and three RBIs, while Delaney Doherty, Megan Elgas and Zohy O’Rourke each had three hits. Elgas hit a pair of doubles and picked up the win in the circle after allowing six hits and striking out 12.

Manhattan broke open the contest against Troy with a 14-run second inning and then added four more in the top of the fourth to cap the scoring.

Camdyn Holgate led the charge offensively after going 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Adele Didriksen hit a pair of doubles and the team finished with six in the game.

Pavlik, who started in the circle for the first time this season, tossed a no-hitter and struck out six. She allowed just three base runners via walks.

The Tigers (8-4) return to action Monday with a non-conference game against Park County in Livingston.

Manhattan 24, Thompson Falls 4

Manhattan       332 001 (15)  -  24  26  3

Thomp Falls      000 013   0    -   4    6  4

Meagan Elgas and Adele Didriksen. L McCormick and S Koskela.

MANHATTAN (7-4) - Camdyn Holgate 2-5 (2B), Didriksen 2-6 (2B), Sierra Blanchard 4-6 (3B), Zohy O’Rourke 3-5, Morgan Pavlik 5-6 (2 2B, HR), Emma Kabalin 2-5 (2B), Elgas 3-5 (2 2B), Delaney Doherty 3-5, Morgan Friese 2-5.

THOMPSON FALLS - O Harnett 1-4, O Fitchett 2-4, L McCormick 0-2, C Irvine 1-3, A Lane 0-2, S Koskela 2-3 (2B, 3B), B Lakko 0-3, C VanHuss 0-1, C McGillis 0-2, M Robinson 0-3.

Manhattan 17, Troy 0

Manhattan              0(14)0 3  -  17  12  0

Troy                          0  0  0 0  -   0    0   4

Morgan Pavlik and Camdyn Holgate, Zohy O’Rourke. E Folkerts and A Garcia.

MANHATTAN (8-4) - Holgate 3-3, Jaymi Rosenberger 0-1, Adele Didriksen 2-2 (2 2B), Abby Samuel 1-1, Sierra Blanchard 1-3 (2B), Aaila Matheson 0-0, O’Rourke 1-2, Pavlik 1-3 (2B), Emma Kabalin 1-3 (2B), Megan Elgas 1-2, Ryley Gault 1-1 (2B), Delaney Doherty 0-0, Danielle Nolan 0-0, Morgan Friese 0-1, H Steele 0-1.

TROY - L gravier 0-2, A Borgmann 0-1, Folkerts 0-2, A Garcia 0-1, A Kelso 0-2, C Kanzler 0-2, L Gravier 0-0, A Richards 0-1, A Carr 0-1.

