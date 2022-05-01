Manhattan bounced back from a league loss to Ennis on Thursday with a pair of non-conference victories Saturday in Anaconda.
The Tigers began the day with a 24-4 rout of Thompson Falls after scoring 15 runs in the top of the seventh. In Game 2 Manhattan shut out Troy 17-0 in four innings.
Against Thompson Falls the Tigers tallied a season-high 26 hits. Every player had at least two hits in the contest with Morgan Pavlik leading the way. She finished 5 for 6 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs.
Sierra Blanchard went 4 for 6 with a triple and three RBIs, while Delaney Doherty, Megan Elgas and Zohy O’Rourke each had three hits. Elgas hit a pair of doubles and picked up the win in the circle after allowing six hits and striking out 12.
Manhattan broke open the contest against Troy with a 14-run second inning and then added four more in the top of the fourth to cap the scoring.
Camdyn Holgate led the charge offensively after going 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Adele Didriksen hit a pair of doubles and the team finished with six in the game.
Pavlik, who started in the circle for the first time this season, tossed a no-hitter and struck out six. She allowed just three base runners via walks.
The Tigers (8-4) return to action Monday with a non-conference game against Park County in Livingston.
Manhattan 24, Thompson Falls 4
Manhattan 332 001 (15) - 24 26 3
Thomp Falls 000 013 0 - 4 6 4
Meagan Elgas and Adele Didriksen. L McCormick and S Koskela.
MANHATTAN (7-4) - Camdyn Holgate 2-5 (2B), Didriksen 2-6 (2B), Sierra Blanchard 4-6 (3B), Zohy O’Rourke 3-5, Morgan Pavlik 5-6 (2 2B, HR), Emma Kabalin 2-5 (2B), Elgas 3-5 (2 2B), Delaney Doherty 3-5, Morgan Friese 2-5.
THOMPSON FALLS - O Harnett 1-4, O Fitchett 2-4, L McCormick 0-2, C Irvine 1-3, A Lane 0-2, S Koskela 2-3 (2B, 3B), B Lakko 0-3, C VanHuss 0-1, C McGillis 0-2, M Robinson 0-3.
Manhattan 17, Troy 0
Manhattan 0(14)0 3 - 17 12 0
Troy 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 4
Morgan Pavlik and Camdyn Holgate, Zohy O’Rourke. E Folkerts and A Garcia.