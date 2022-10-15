THREE FORKS — Knowing that a loss would likely end the team’s postseason hopes, Manhattan put together a dominant effort Friday night at John Overstreet Field.

The Tigers built a 22-point first half lead and then outscored Three Forks 28-0 in the second half en route to a 50-6 Southern B victory. The win keeps Manhattan in hunt heading into next week’s regular season finale.

George Stenberg

Manhattan sophomore George Stenberg carries the ball Friday night against Manhattan.
Sawyer Andersen

Three Forks’ Sawyer Anderson carries the ball Friday night against Manhattan.

