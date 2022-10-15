THREE FORKS — Knowing that a loss would likely end the team’s postseason hopes, Manhattan put together a dominant effort Friday night at John Overstreet Field.
The Tigers built a 22-point first half lead and then outscored Three Forks 28-0 in the second half en route to a 50-6 Southern B victory. The win keeps Manhattan in hunt heading into next week’s regular season finale.
“Every game for us is a must-win,” Tigers head coach Wes Kragt said. “So that’s the way we took it going into the week and we came out a little shaky early and had a couple penalties again. We were able to figure some things out and put some points on the board and get a good win.”
Following Big Timber’s 33-27 upset of league-leading Townsend, there is now a four-way tie for second place — Big Timber, Jefferson, Manhattan and Whitehall are each 3-2 in league play — with the top four advancing to the Class B playoffs.
Manhattan (4-3) stayed alive led by quarterback Michael Stewart, who rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another. The sophomore completed 7 of 13 passes for 146 yards and rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries.
Stewart connected with Mason Venema for a 12-yard score and had touchdown runs of 1, 1 and 31 yards to lead the onslaught.
The Tigers took an 8-0 lead when Blake Fitch scored on a 7-yard run and then George Stenberg ran in the two-point conversion. Then they stretched the lead to 16-0 midway through the second quarter when Stewart scored from a yard out and the two-point conversion was good.
Venema’s touchdown reception made it 22-0, but the Wolves cut the deficit to 15 before halftime on a 12-yard run by quarterback Tallyn McCauley. The seven-play, 59-yard drive featured a 19-yard run by Reid Woodward and was aided by a pass interference call in the endzone.
“We definitely felt like we still had a chance (going into halftime),” Three Forks head coach Connor Sullivan said. “But we left some plays out there the first half. Couple dropped passes and blown assignments on defense, so yeah, we felt good. We felt we should have come out in that second half and competed a little bit better.”
Manhattan scored on its first three possessions of the second half to break the game open. Stewart scored twice on the ground, while Fitch also reached the endzone on a 3-yard rumble.
“We were able to make some adjustments to how they were lining up to us and some things, and the kids were able to make those adjustments on the fly,” said Kragt. “It ended up working for us.”
Manhattan capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter on a 32-yard run by Kadence Pitsch. The Tigers finished with nearly 200 yards rushing.
“Credit to Manhattan, they came out ready to go,” said Sullivan. “We told the kids you got to be ready to play four quarters with this team and unfortunately they didn’t come out ready to go that second half and they took advantage of it.”
Three Forks (2-5, 0-5 Southern B) wraps up the regular season Oct. 21 at Jefferson, while Manhattan travels to Big Timber.
Manhattan 50, Three Forks 6
Manhattan 8 14 22 6 - 50
Three Forks 0 6 0 0 - 6
Man - Blake Fitch 7 run (George Stenberg run)
Man - Michael Stewart 1 run (run good)
Man - Mason Venema 12 pass from Stewart (Stenberg run)