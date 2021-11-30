Football

For the second consecutive season Corban Johnson received All-State honors for his effort with Manhattan’s football team.

Johnson was among 10 players in the Southern B conference to earn All-State accolades, and the senior was a first team all-conference selection at receiver and defensive back.

Offensively, Johnson tallied a team-high 70 receptions for 841 yards and six touchdowns. He shined defensively too, with 41 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions.

The other Tigers to earn all-conference honors were Case Kruse (second team offensive and defensive lineman) and Drew Deming (first team kicker).

After back-to-back state championship appearances, including winning the Class B title in 2020, a young Manhattan team finished with a 2-6 record this past season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Three Forks’ lone all-conference selection was Jacob Buchignani, who was a second team selection at kick returner.

Southern B

All-State

Gavin Vandenacre, Sr, Townsend; Trey Johannes, Sr, Columbus; Trey Hoveland, Sr, Townsend; Jake Genger, Sr, Jefferson; Colby Martinez, Sr, Columbus; Dawson Sweat, Jr; Townsend; Corban Johnson, Sr, Manhattan; Connor Giesecke, Sr, Big Timber; Matt Ivankovich, Sr, Columbus; Wade Rykal, Sr, Jefferson.

All-Conference Offense

Center

First Team: Adam Ellis, Sr, Townsend. Second team: A.J. Browning, Sr, Columbus.

Lineman

First Team: Tizer, Sangray, Sr, Townsend; Wade Rykal, Sr, Jefferson; Matt Ivankovich, Sr, Columbus; Kincaid Teske, Sr, Columbus. Second team: Rory Lannen, Jr, Big Timber; Carson LeLacheur, Sr, Townsend; Case Kruse, Jr, Manhattan; Vann Preece, Sr, Columbus.

Tight End

First Team: Jake Genger, Sr, Jefferson.Second team: Kaeden Daniels, Sr, Columbus.

Reciever

First Team: Gavin Vandenarce, Sr, Townsend; Colby Martinez, Sr, Columbus; Corban Johnson, Sr, Manhattan. Second team: Kuirt Gullings, Sr, Big Timber; Austin Allen, Sr, Three Forks; Tom Meyer, Sr, Jefferson.

Running Back

First Team: Trey Johannes, Sr, Columbus; Dawson Sweat, Jr, Townsend. Second team: Dylan Root, Jr, Jefferson; Cooper Cook, Sr, Columbus.

Quarterback

First Team: Trey Hoveland, Sr, Townsend. Second team: Braden Morris, Sr, Jefferson.

All-Conference Defense

Defensive End

First Team: Wade Rykal, Sr, Jefferson; Carson LeLacheur, Sr, Townsend. Second team: Braden Racht, Sr, Townsend; Kincaid Teske, Sr, Columbus.

Defensive Lineman

First Team: Matt Ivankovich, Sr, Columbus; Tizer Sangray, Sr, Townsend. Second team: Rory Lannen, Jr, Big Timber; Case Kruse, Jr, Manhattan.

Linebacker

First Team: Riodger Jones, Jr, Townsend; Jake Genger, Sr, Jefferson; Trey Johnnes, Sr, Columbus; Dawson Sweat, Jr, Townsend. Second team: Klaus Rauser, Sr, Townsend; Cooper Cook, Sr, Columbus; Jace Oxarart, Jr, Jefferson; Connor Giesecke, Sr, Big Timber.

Defensive Back

First Team: Gavin Vandenacre, Sr, Townsend; Colby Martinez, Sr, Columbus; Corban Johnson, Sr, Manhattan; Braden Morris, Sr, Jefferson. Second team: Tom Meyer, Sr, Jefferson; Bryan Racht, Jr, Townsend; Kuirt Gullings, Sr, Big Timber; Kaeden Daniels, Sr, Columbus.

Special Teams

Kicker

First Team: Drew Deming, Sr, Manhattan; Dylan Root, Jr, Jefferson.

Punter

First Team: Trey Hoveland, Sr, Townsend. Second team: Caleb Smartnick, Jr, Jefferson.

Kick Return

First Team: Luke Oxarart, Frosh, Jefferson. Second team: Jacob Buchignani, Sr, Three Forks.

Athlete

First Team: Connor Giesecke, Sr, Big Timber. Second team: Klause Rauser, Sr, Townsend.

