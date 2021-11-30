For the second consecutive season Corban Johnson received All-State honors for his effort with Manhattan’s football team.
Johnson was among 10 players in the Southern B conference to earn All-State accolades, and the senior was a first team all-conference selection at receiver and defensive back.
Offensively, Johnson tallied a team-high 70 receptions for 841 yards and six touchdowns. He shined defensively too, with 41 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions.
The other Tigers to earn all-conference honors were Case Kruse (second team offensive and defensive lineman) and Drew Deming (first team kicker).
After back-to-back state championship appearances, including winning the Class B title in 2020, a young Manhattan team finished with a 2-6 record this past season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Three Forks’ lone all-conference selection was Jacob Buchignani, who was a second team selection at kick returner.
Southern B
All-State
Gavin Vandenacre, Sr, Townsend; Trey Johannes, Sr, Columbus; Trey Hoveland, Sr, Townsend; Jake Genger, Sr, Jefferson; Colby Martinez, Sr, Columbus; Dawson Sweat, Jr; Townsend; Corban Johnson, Sr, Manhattan; Connor Giesecke, Sr, Big Timber; Matt Ivankovich, Sr, Columbus; Wade Rykal, Sr, Jefferson.
All-Conference Offense
Center
First Team: Adam Ellis, Sr, Townsend. Second team: A.J. Browning, Sr, Columbus.
Lineman
First Team: Tizer, Sangray, Sr, Townsend; Wade Rykal, Sr, Jefferson; Matt Ivankovich, Sr, Columbus; Kincaid Teske, Sr, Columbus. Second team: Rory Lannen, Jr, Big Timber; Carson LeLacheur, Sr, Townsend; Case Kruse, Jr, Manhattan; Vann Preece, Sr, Columbus.
Tight End
First Team: Jake Genger, Sr, Jefferson.Second team: Kaeden Daniels, Sr, Columbus.
Reciever
First Team: Gavin Vandenarce, Sr, Townsend; Colby Martinez, Sr, Columbus; Corban Johnson, Sr, Manhattan. Second team: Kuirt Gullings, Sr, Big Timber; Austin Allen, Sr, Three Forks; Tom Meyer, Sr, Jefferson.
Running Back
First Team: Trey Johannes, Sr, Columbus; Dawson Sweat, Jr, Townsend. Second team: Dylan Root, Jr, Jefferson; Cooper Cook, Sr, Columbus.
Quarterback
First Team: Trey Hoveland, Sr, Townsend. Second team: Braden Morris, Sr, Jefferson.
All-Conference Defense
Defensive End
First Team: Wade Rykal, Sr, Jefferson; Carson LeLacheur, Sr, Townsend. Second team: Braden Racht, Sr, Townsend; Kincaid Teske, Sr, Columbus.
Defensive Lineman
First Team: Matt Ivankovich, Sr, Columbus; Tizer Sangray, Sr, Townsend. Second team: Rory Lannen, Jr, Big Timber; Case Kruse, Jr, Manhattan.
Linebacker
First Team: Riodger Jones, Jr, Townsend; Jake Genger, Sr, Jefferson; Trey Johnnes, Sr, Columbus; Dawson Sweat, Jr, Townsend. Second team: Klaus Rauser, Sr, Townsend; Cooper Cook, Sr, Columbus; Jace Oxarart, Jr, Jefferson; Connor Giesecke, Sr, Big Timber.
Defensive Back
First Team: Gavin Vandenacre, Sr, Townsend; Colby Martinez, Sr, Columbus; Corban Johnson, Sr, Manhattan; Braden Morris, Sr, Jefferson. Second team: Tom Meyer, Sr, Jefferson; Bryan Racht, Jr, Townsend; Kuirt Gullings, Sr, Big Timber; Kaeden Daniels, Sr, Columbus.
Special Teams
Kicker
First Team: Drew Deming, Sr, Manhattan; Dylan Root, Jr, Jefferson.
Punter
First Team: Trey Hoveland, Sr, Townsend. Second team: Caleb Smartnick, Jr, Jefferson.
Kick Return
First Team: Luke Oxarart, Frosh, Jefferson. Second team: Jacob Buchignani, Sr, Three Forks.
Athlete
First Team: Connor Giesecke, Sr, Big Timber. Second team: Klause Rauser, Sr, Townsend.