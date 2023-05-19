...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for all counties in Montana, which is in effect until
9AM 5/20/2023 due to elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke
This alert will be updated again at 9AM 5/20/2023.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Butte, Dillon, and Helena are
Unhealthy
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Hamilton, Missoula, and Seeley Lake
are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Cut Bank, Great
Falls, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Sidney, Thompson Falls, West
Yellowstone are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else
should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Manhattan qualified nearly two-dozen athletes for state Thursday following a successful day at the Southern B Divisional.
Ten boys and 10 girls punched their ticket to the season finale, and Kaitlyn Pavlik won a divisional title at the Laurel Sports Complex. The senior had a personal best throw of 107-feet, 11-inches to win the discus a year after failing to make it out of the district meet.