Manhattan Tigers

Through eight minutes of play Friday in Billings things were going well for Manhattan in a loser-out game at the Southern B Divisional. The Tigers led by two after the first quarter, and then momentum shifted.

Lame Deer took a 29-20 lead into halftime en route to 63-55 victory in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Tigers were outscored 34-16 between the second and third quarters and were unable to make up the deficit in the fourth.

