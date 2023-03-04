Through eight minutes of play Friday in Billings things were going well for Manhattan in a loser-out game at the Southern B Divisional. The Tigers led by two after the first quarter, and then momentum shifted.
Lame Deer took a 29-20 lead into halftime en route to 63-55 victory in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Tigers were outscored 34-16 between the second and third quarters and were unable to make up the deficit in the fourth.
“Very competitive game between two teams,” Manhattan head coach Mike Deming said. “I felt the difference was their offensive rebounding. We did a great job of taking care of the ball, taking good shots, but we just can't end our defense consistently with a rebound. The difference in the game was second chance points created off those offensive rebounds.”
The Tigers also had a tough time containing Kendall Russell, who scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the second quarter. Moses Sanders added all 16 of his points in the second half.
Manhattan was led by Callin Fenno and Michael Stewart, who finished with 16 and 11 points, respectively. Landyn Benson, who scored seven points in the first quarter, finished with nine.
While the team’s bid for a third consecutive state tournament appearance came to an end, Deming praised the effort of his players. A young team returned this season with three underclassmen in the starting lineup, and the team’s lone senior, Payden Cantalupo, did not play after December due to an ailment that led to open heart surgery.
“It was a very successful season,” said Deming. “After losing our only senior, Payden, early in the year, we had to change our identity and create new chemistry amongst the players. We started two juniors, two sophomores, and one freshman. And our first two off the bench are sophomores. We knew inexperience would cause some frustration, but they played great basketball and built a solid foundation for their basketball journey.”
Manhattan finished with a 13-8 record, which includes a runner up finish at the District 5B Tournament and returning to the divisional tournament for a fourth consecutive season.
Lame Deer 63, Manhattan 55
Manhattan 14 6 10 21 - 55
Lame Deer 12 17 17 17 - 63
MANHATTAN (13-8) – Callin Fenno 5 4-7 16, Jace Deming 2 1-1 6, Luke Halverson 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnson 0 0-0 0, Michael Stewart 4 0-1 11, Sam Stewart 2 0-0 5, Chance Fenno 1 0-0 3, Landyn Benson 4 1-1 9, Luke Randall 0 2-4 2, George Stenberg 1 0-0 3, Cole Pipal 19 8-14 55.